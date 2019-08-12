Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI agents are ‘furious’ that Trump spread ‘bulls***’ about Jeffrey Epstein: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has been at war with the FBI. First, he was furious over the Russia investigation. Then, Trump’s own open flirtations with white supremacy have made the bureau’s mission to target hate groups more challenging.

And now, according to a new report from Business Insider, FBI agents and personnel are “furious’ with the president over his boosting of conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

When the sex offender and financier died this weekend of an apparent suicide in federal custody while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges, Trump immediately fanned the flames of conspiracy theories by retweeting a post implying that the Clintons were involved in Epstein’s death. While former President Bill Clinton did know Epstein and traveled on his plane, allegations that he or anyone else murdered Epstein are baseless at this point. Trump was a longtime friend of Epstein’ before they had a falling out, and he may have been trying to distract from this fact.

“The Epstein case was hypercharged from the get-go,” an FBI agent told Insider. “The last thing investigators need is the president of the United States fanning the flames with these bulls*** theories that have no basis in reality.” A second FBI agent reportedly told the outlet that “Trump’s actions make the FBI’s job harder as it combats homegrown extremism, particularly after its latest finding that conspiracy theories pose a new domestic-terrorism threat.”

Speaking to the New York Times on Monday, Trump biographer Timothy O’Brien explained why Trump indulges in conspiracy theories — which have long been a part of his rhetorical repertoire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He revels in conspiracy theories because he knows it gives him quick and easy traction with the masses — they’re easily swayed by the notion that there is an organized group getting over on them,” O’Brien said. “Because he never feels remorse or guilt about peddling these fables, he dives right in even when he knows better.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece??

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian minister slams Trump supporters for their ‘stench of moral decay’

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Despite having been through two divorces, despite allegations that he had extramarital affairs with an adult film star and a Playboy model and paid both of them hush money to keep quiet, and despite multiple allegations of sexual abuse against him, President Donald Trump continues to be quite popular among far-right Christian fundamentalists such as Tony Perkins, James Dobson, Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell, Jr. But those white evangelicals certainly don’t speak for Christianity on the whole.

Trump also has his share of Protestant and Catholic critics, and one of them on the Protestant side is the Rev. Dr. Bill Holmes — a Louisville, Kentucky-based minister and retired physician who has no kind words for Trump’s presidency in a blistering August 12 op-ed for the Courier-Journal.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Massachusetts GOP ball player considering moving to Arizona to run for Congress

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

On Monday, the conservative Washington Free Beacon reported that former World Series-winning baseball player and avid Trump supporter Curt Schilling is considering moving to Arizona to run for Congress.

"I haven't said anything publicly, but I'm considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat, one of the blue ones," said Schilling in the interview with Armed American Radio. "It's something that my wife and I have talked about, and she's now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously we're still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it's something we're absolutely considering."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein had two guards when he died — one was not correctional officer: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

One of the two people guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he died was not a correctional officer, according to a bombshell new report.

"One of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards the night he hanged himself in his federal jail cell wasn’t a regular correctional officer, according to a person familiar with the detention center, which is now under scrutiny for what Attorney General William Barr on Monday called 'serious irregularities,'" the Associated Press reported Monday.

The AP reported, "investigators have learned those checks weren’t done for several hours before Epstein was found unresponsive, according to a person familiar with the episode. That person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and also spoke on condition of anonymity."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image