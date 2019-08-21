Fed will remain flexible, rates not on ‘preset course’: minutes
The US Federal Reserve will remain flexible and interest rates will not be on a “preset course” in the face of persistent risks from trade uncertainty and weak global growth, the central bank said Wednesday.
In its policy meeting late last month, when the Fed cut the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade, central bankers said they would keep their options open for the next move, amid fears the trade tensions could slow the US economy.
President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing has increased uncertainty and caused businesses to hold off on investments, at a time when China’s economy is slowing and Europe is facing the uncertainty of Brexit.
Those risks are expected to persist, and the “continued weakness in global economic growth and ongoing trade tensions had the potential to slow US economic activity,” according to the minutes of the Fed’s July 30-31 policy meeting.
After four rate increases last year — the last one in December — the Fed has been under relentless pressure from Trump to stimulate the economy by reversing course and slashing rates.
While the minutes made no mention of Trump’s constant attacks, Fed officials said they would be “guided by incoming information and its implications for the economic outlook and that avoided any appearance of following a preset course.”
The July rate cut was viewed as “part of a recalibration… or mid-cycle adjustment” and, given the uncertainty surrounding the outlook, the officials “highlighted the need for policymakers to remain flexible and focused on the implications of incoming data for the outlook.”
Fed chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged at his news conference on July 31 that the rate cut was meant as insurance “against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty, to help offset the effects these factors are having on the economy.”
And the minutes showed officials were “mindful” that trade tensions were far from settled and that trade uncertainties could intensify again.
They said continued weakness in the global economy remained a significant downside risk.
And with inflation stubbornly weak, the minutes noted that a slowing US economy would further delay a sustained return of inflation to the two percent objective.
Fed officials expect US growth to slow in the second half of the year, but despite the risks to the outlook, they “continued to view a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the committee’s symmetric two percent objective as the most likely outcomes.”
The minutes showed the central bankers are not unified, however: two officials voted against cutting rates while a couple favored a bigger cut.
Breaking Banner
If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative
In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.
A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.
#25thAmendmentNow is now the top trending topic after Trump calls himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’
President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.” Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.
Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens
Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.
Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of "lewd and sexual activity" taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.