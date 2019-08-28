Films vying for Venice film festival’s Golden Lion
Twenty-one films are competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice film festival, which kicks off Wednesday and runs until September 7.
Here are the films:
– “La Verite” (The Truth), by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda — opening film
– “The Perfect Candidate”, by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour
– “About Endlessness”, by Swedish director Roy Andersson
– “Wasp Network”, by French director Olivier Assayas
– “Marriage Story”, by US director Noah Baumbach
– “Guest of Honour”, by Canadian director Atom Egoyan
– “Ad Astra”, by US director James Gray
– “A Herdade”, by Portuguese director Tiago Guedes
– “Gloria Mundi”, by French director Robert Guediguian
– “Waiting For The Barbarians”, by Colombian director Ciro Guerra
– “Ema”, by Chilean director Pablo Larrain
– “Lan xin da ju yuan” (Saturday Fiction) by Chinese director Lou Ye
– “Martin Eden”, by Italian director Pietro Marcello
– “La Mafia Non e Piu Quella Di Una Volta” (The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used To Be), by Italian director Franco Maresco
– “The Painted Bird”, by Czech director Vaclav Marhoul
– “Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita” (The Mayor of Rione Sanita), by Italian director Mario Martone
– “Babyteeth”, by Australian director Shannon Murphy
– “Joker”, by US director Todd Phillips
– “J’accuse” (An Officer and a Spy), French-Polish director Roman Polanski
– “The Laundromat”, by US director Steven Soderbergh
– “No.7 Cherry Lane”, by Hong Kong director Yonfan
NYT retrospective on Tea Party’s 10th anniversary overlooks racism and the Koch brothers — and gets it exactly wrong
A retrospective examination of the Tea Party movement published by the New York Times overlooks two of the key elements of the supposedly grassroots conservative movement.
Times reporter Jeremy Peters accepts at face value that Americans concerned about runaway deficits and government spending to keep the economy from plunging further into recession, but fails to reckon with the racism against President Barack Obama that animated the movement -- which was created and funded by corporate billionaires like the Koch brothers.
Georgia GOP senator resigning from Congress at the end of the year
On Wednesday, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced he is resigning from the Senate at the end of 2019, citing his worsening Parkinson's Disease:
https://twitter.com/scottwongdc/status/1166721601670385666?s=21
The senior senator from Georgia, Isakson's political career has spanned four decades.
With his resignation, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a temporary replacement. A special election in 2020 will be held to decide who will serve out the remainder of Isakson's term until 2022.
Here’s the Fox News interview that sent Trump off the rails
President Donald Trump urged his followers to turn elsewhere for information after Fox News aired a segment showing he's underwater in head-to-head polls with leading Democratic candidates.
The conservative news network aired an interview Wednesday morning with Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa, who told host Sandra Smith that Trump looked weak against his would-be challengers.
"Any one of these candidates will be a better president than Donald Trump," Hinojosa said.
Smith asked who she believed the party's nominee would eventually be, but Hinojosa said it hardly mattered.