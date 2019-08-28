Quantcast
Films vying for Venice film festival’s Golden Lion

Published

2 hours ago

on

Twenty-one films are competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice film festival, which kicks off Wednesday and runs until September 7.

Here are the films:

– “La Verite” (The Truth), by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda — opening film

– “The Perfect Candidate”, by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour

– “About Endlessness”, by Swedish director Roy Andersson

– “Wasp Network”, by French director Olivier Assayas

– “Marriage Story”, by US director Noah Baumbach

– “Guest of Honour”, by Canadian director Atom Egoyan

– “Ad Astra”, by US director James Gray

– “A Herdade”, by Portuguese director Tiago Guedes

– “Gloria Mundi”, by French director Robert Guediguian

– “Waiting For The Barbarians”, by Colombian director Ciro Guerra

– “Ema”, by Chilean director Pablo Larrain

– “Lan xin da ju yuan” (Saturday Fiction) by Chinese director Lou Ye

– “Martin Eden”, by Italian director Pietro Marcello

– “La Mafia Non e Piu Quella Di Una Volta” (The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used To Be), by Italian director Franco Maresco

– “The Painted Bird”, by Czech director Vaclav Marhoul

– “Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita” (The Mayor of Rione Sanita), by Italian director Mario Martone

– “Babyteeth”, by Australian director Shannon Murphy

– “Joker”, by US director Todd Phillips

– “J’accuse” (An Officer and a Spy), French-Polish director Roman Polanski

– “The Laundromat”, by US director Steven Soderbergh

– “No.7 Cherry Lane”, by Hong Kong director Yonfan


