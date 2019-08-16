Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Final proof that he has gone mad’: Denmark mocks Trump’s reported desire to buy Greenland

Published

1 min ago

on

Amid reports that President Donald Trump has directed aides to examine whether the United States can purchase Greenland—an autonomous territory of Denmark—Danish lawmakers on Friday condemned the idea as both absurd and “grotesque.”

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, told local broadcaster DR. “The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are talking about real people and you can’t just sell Greenland like an old colonial power. But what we can take seriously is that the U.S. stakes and interest in the Arctic is significantly on the rise.”
—Martin Lidegaard, Danish Social Liberal Party

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Trump’s desire to purchase Greenland Thursday night.

“Trump has repeatedly expressed interest—with varying degrees of seriousness—in buying Greenland, asking advisers whether it would be feasible and directing the White House counsel to look into it,” according to the Journal‘s Rebecca Ballhaus.

The Washington Post, which cited two people with direct knowledge of the president’s directive, reported that Trump’s “request has bewildered aides, some of whom continue to believe it isn’t serious, but Trump has mentioned it for weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was unclear why Trump might want the United States to buy Greenland,” the Post reported, “though his administration has identified the Arctic as an area of growing importance to U.S. national security interests.”

Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, Danish MP from Greenland’s second-largest party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), told Reuters on Friday that she is “sure a majority in Greenland believes it is better to have a relation to Denmark than the United States, in the long-term.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Lidegaard, senior lawmaker of the Danish Social Liberal Party, said Trump’s reported directive has the potential to be extremely dangerous.

“We are talking about real people and you can’t just sell Greenland like an old colonial power,” Lidegaard told Reuters. “But what we can take seriously is that the U.S. stakes and interest in the Arctic is significantly on the rise, and they want a much bigger influence.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Final proof that he has gone mad’: Denmark mocks Trump’s reported desire to buy Greenland

Published

1 min ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Amid reports that President Donald Trump has directed aides to examine whether the United States can purchase Greenland—an autonomous territory of Denmark—Danish lawmakers on Friday condemned the idea as both absurd and "grotesque."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eugene Robinson drops a bomb on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign — using Fox News reporting

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

The entire panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" claimed that Donald Trump should start worrying about his job security after a Fox News poll came out showing he's would likely lose to any number of Democrats currently looking to become his opponent in the 2020 election.

According to host Joe Scarborough, "Voters were asked who would win in a potential match-up with President Trump and some of those Democratic candidates and Biden came out as the clear winner with 50 percent saying they would back his run against Donald Trump. 38 percent said they would vote for President Trump in that hypothetical match-up. Voters who had a negative view of both Trump and Biden still backed Biden by 43-10 percent margin in the head to head match-up and President Trump is polling below several other Democratic challengers as well."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe hilariously burns down Trump for ‘fat-shaming’ a rally protester: ‘I’m not sure that’s where I would go’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough returned on Friday and immediately jumped all over Donald Trump for comments he made at his New Hampshire rally on Thursday night where he labeled a protester as "overweight" as he was being escorted out by security.

Sharing a clip from the rally, Scarborough smirked at the obvious problem -- among other things -- of Trump fat-shaming another person.

"My question is this," Scarborough began while speaking Morning Joe regular Wille Geist. "If we were not a show built on love, would we not point out that the guy fat-shaming somebody in the audience probably a lot closer to 300 bucks than what [White House] Dr. Ronnie Jackson would want the rest of us to think?"

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image