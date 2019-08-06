Florida governor orders new criminal probe into the mysterious handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case: report
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered a criminal investigation of the Palm Beach sheriff and the state prosecutors who worked on the bizarre and perplexing case against Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and accused sex trafficker, according to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown.
BREAKING: Florida's Governor orders state criminal probe into Palm Beach Sheriff and former State Attorney's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Story to come.
Despite an apparently strong case, the prosecutors only brought a relatively minor charge of prostitution against Epstein that resulted in a 13-month jail sentence during which he was allowed to leave for 12 hours a day, six days a week.
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
