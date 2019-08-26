Quantcast
For years Sanders hid ‘Huckabee’ from her name – but it’s sure coming in handy now that she’s prepping a run for governor

Published

5 mins ago

on

She was White House press secretary Sarah Sanders – not Sarah Huckabee Sanders – as she delivered the ever less frequent “daily” press briefings. But now that she’s following in her father’s footsteps by testing the waters for a run for governor, the name “Huckabee” sure is coming in handy.

Mike Huckabee was the Lt. Governor of Arkansas from ’93 to ’96, then was elected Governor, serving until 2007. That’s a legacy that’s worth a lot – not to mention his seven-year-long Fox News TV show and two runs for the presidency.

Sarah Sanders on Monday launched a shiny new website, and the name “Huckabee” is back.

Her initials “SHS” appear inside an elegant box, next to her “new” name, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at the top of the website. Underneath, a photo of Huckabee Sanders outside the White House, speaking to the press she berated and lied to regularly.

It does not say she is running for governor, although she has made clear she is very interested in doing so – despite having never held elected office and having no relevant skills for the job.

“Stay in touch,” her new website just says.

It also lauds her new job as a Fox News contributor, highlights her “farewell” speech at the President’s re-election kickoff event, and includes video of Trump saying Sanders is “a special person, a very, very fine woman. She has been so great. She has such heart. She’s strong but with great, great heart. And I want to thank you for an outstanding job.”

Her bio calls Huckabee Sanders an “early supporter of President Trump,” and a “trusted confidante of the President,” saying that “Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy.”

“For two and a half years, Sarah was at the President’s side, battling with the media, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and staffing the President on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders. Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House Press Secretary.”

Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson won re-election in 2018 to a second four-year term. Arkansas does not allow governors to serve for more than two terms, so Huckabee Sanders could easily run in 2022 in the red state which Trump won in 2016 with nearly 61% of the vote.

 

 

