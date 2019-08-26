For years Sanders hid ‘Huckabee’ from her name – but it’s sure coming in handy now that she’s prepping a run for governor

She was White House press secretary Sarah Sanders – not Sarah Huckabee Sanders – as she delivered the ever less frequent “daily” press briefings. But now that she’s following in her father’s footsteps by testing the waters for a run for governor, the name “Huckabee” sure is coming in handy.

Mike Huckabee was the Lt. Governor of Arkansas from ’93 to ’96, then was elected Governor, serving until 2007. That’s a legacy that’s worth a lot – not to mention his seven-year-long Fox News TV show and two runs for the presidency.

Sarah Sanders on Monday launched a shiny new website, and the name “Huckabee” is back.

Her initials “SHS” appear inside an elegant box, next to her “new” name, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at the top of the website. Underneath, a photo of Huckabee Sanders outside the White House, speaking to the press she berated and lied to regularly.

I launched a new website today – check it out and sign up for updates:https://t.co/0U6urYAJoj — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2019