Former Fed chiefs back bank’s independence after Trump criticism
Four former US Federal Reserve chairs published an essay on Monday advocating for the independence of the institution, which has been the target of recent criticism by President Donald Trump.
Writing in The Wall Street Journal, the four living former Fed chiefs, Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, defended the central bank and its current chair Jerome Powell from Trump’s public criticism.
“We are united in the conviction that the Fed and its chair must be permitted to act independently and in the best interests of the economy, free of short-term political pressures and, in particular, without the threat of removal or demotion of Fed leaders for political reasons,” they wrote.
The essay never named the president directly, despite his long history of antagonism towards both Powell and the bank.
Last December, he criticized the Fed for raising rates despite signs of a weakening global economy.
He has repeatedly berated the Fed for failing to provide additional juice to the American economy, asserting that if the central bank followed his advice, economic growth would climb substantially from its current rate of two percent, and the stock market would rise 10,000 points.
Economist have cast doubt on Trump’s claims, though many agree with the president’s contention that last year’s rate hike was the wrong move.
Fed officials have since backtracked and the bank lowered rates on Wednesday for the first time since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
Yet the move didn’t satisfy Trump, who on Twitter said it fell short of the “aggressive rate-cutting cycle” he wanted.
“As usual, Powell let us down,” he tweeted after the cut.
The former Fed chiefs acknowledged in their essay that they and their institution had made mistakes, but believed “those decisions were better for being the product of nonpartisan, nonpolitical assessments based on analysis of the longer-run economic interests of US citizens.”
“The Fed’s nonpartisan status doesn’t mean it is unaccountable,” they wrote.
Hong Kong protesters hold rare press conference as China warns not to ‘play with fire’
Three masked youngsters from Hong Kong's anti-government movement took the unusual step on Tuesday of holding a press conference to demand democracy, liberty and equality and condemn the city's pro-Beijing leaders.
Dressed in the movement's signature yellow construction helmets and hiding their identities with face masks, the two young men and one woman billed their gathering as a civilian press conference "by the people, for the people".
"We call on the government to return the power back to the people and to address the demands of Hong Kong citizens," they said as they read out their statements in both English and Cantonese.
The great Texodus of 2020: How Republican retirements can finally change gun laws
Seven House Republicans have announced plans to retire in the last two weeks. Four are from Texas and their departures may be enough to turn the once Republican stronghold from red to purplish — and drastically change the long-stalled gun debate in America.
What was once a reliably Republican state has been steadily trending away from the Grand Old Party in recent years. Republicans lost more than a dozen state legislative seats in Texas in the 2018 midterms when former congressman and now Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke gave GOP Sen. Ted Cruz the challenge of his political career, including 12 House seats and two Senate seats. Democrats now have a shot at finally breaking the GOP trifecta, which would be huge for federal redistricting state-level policy on issues like gun control.
Quarter of world’s population facing extreme water stress
Nearly a quarter of the world's population lives in 17 countries facing extremely high water stress, close to "day zero" conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report released Tuesday.
The World Resources Institute's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas ranked water stress, drought risk and riverine flood risk using a peer-reviewed methodology.AFP/File / Rodger BOSCH A picture taken on May 10, 2017 shows a boat lying on the sand at the Theewaterskloof Dam, which has less than 20% of it's water capacity, near Villiersdorp, about 108 km from Cape Town
"Agriculture, industry, and municipalities are drinking up 80 percent of available surface and groundwater in an average year" in the 17 worst affected countries, WRI said.