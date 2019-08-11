National security analyst ‘cringing’ at who wants to be Trump’s Intel Director with qualities president wants
This week the president prompted a strange problem in his own decision to pass over Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon for acting head of the department.
According to the procedure, Gordon should have been moved up when Trump’s director, Dan Coates, quit. Instead of allowing Gordon to take over, he opted for a less-experienced Joseph Maguire.
The move prompted “self-inflicted, brain-drain” said national security analyst for CNN Samantha Vinograd.
“As Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Maguire worked on a narrower range of issues and functions,” she explained in a piece for CNN. And it’s unlikely he has done a deep dive into election insecurities or North Korea — two issues that require immediate high-level attention. He also hasn’t been looking at resource allocations in those areas or coordinating activities across the 17-member intel community. Gordon had that experience.”
She noted that the learning curve is going to be much steeper for Maguire. It could leave America at a disadvantage at a time Americans have reason to speculate elections can be held legitimately.
Watch her full explanation below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CNN
National security analyst ‘cringing’ at who wants to be Trump’s Intel Director with qualities president wants
This week the president prompted a strange problem in his own decision to pass over Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon for acting head of the department.
According to the procedure, Gordon should have been moved up when Trump's director, Dan Coates, quit. Instead of allowing Gordon to take over, he opted for a less-experienced Joseph Maguire.
The move prompted "self-inflicted, brain-drain" said national security analyst for CNN Samantha Vinograd.
"As Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Maguire worked on a narrower range of issues and functions," she explained in a piece for CNN. And it's unlikely he has done a deep dive into election insecurities or North Korea -- two issues that require immediate high-level attention. He also hasn't been looking at resource allocations in those areas or coordinating activities across the 17-member intel community. Gordon had that experience."
CNN
‘The deplorables were the good guys’: Media analyst chuckles at Trump supporters who got movie canceled
CNN media analyst Oliver Darcy couldn't help but chuckle at President Donald Trump and his supporters who freaked out about the film "The Hunt," which has people called "deplorables" being hunted by others with guns.
Fox News ran a full day of stories about the film, fueling the anger of the president and his supporters, who former Sec. Hillary Clinton called "a basket of deplorables." Universal Studios effectively canceled the release of the film due to the uprising.
Ironically, however, the so-called "deplorables" were the heroes of the film, meaning Trump supporters got a film canceled that painted so-called "deplorables" in not only a positive light, but the saviors of a world where "globalist elites" are in control.
CNN
‘It’s going to be very curious if there was no cameras’: former prosecutor says of Epstein jail
Former prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Paul Callan said that it would be very "curious" if there were no cameras in the area of Jeffrey Epstein.
Both Callan and Elie Honig, former federal and state prosecutor, have seen the inside of the Manhattan jail where Epstein was kept leading up to his trial. They both agreed that the prison is filled with cameras, including hallways.
"The big question is there are lots of cameras in that facility with the exception of where lawyers meet with their clients," said Cameras. There are "video, and other cameras are around. Was there a camera in this area and was it working? We haven't heard any reports on that yet. It's going to be very curious if there was no camera working in this area. To show what happened."