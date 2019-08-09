Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson implicated in newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein docs
Bill Richardson, the former Democratic governor of New Mexico, has been implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal trafficking scandal.
The Daily Beast reports that newly unsealed court documents show that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims that Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell ordered her to have sex with several powerful men, including Richardson.
Other men named by Giuffre include Britain’s Prince Andrew, former Democratic Sen. George Mitchell, financier Glenn Dubin, the late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.
“In a videotaped deposition — excerpts of which were included in the documents unsealed Friday — Giuffre said that Maxwell would send her to have erotic ‘massages’ and sexual encounters with various powerful men — from a hotel owner in France (an incident she places ‘around the same time that Naomi Campbell had a birthday party’) to politician Richardson to Dubin, a financier who is married to Epstein’s former girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin,” the Daily Beast reports.
The Daily Beast notes that none of the men named by Giuffre have been charged with any sex crimes, nor have they been hit with civil lawsuits over their ties to Epstein, who last year was arrested and charged with operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls.
