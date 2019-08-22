Former Overstock CEO tells Fox News the Feds wanted him to sleep with Russian spy Maria Butina
Longtime Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne resigned on Thursday after issuing a bizarre press release that caused the company’s stock to tank.
Byrne then went on Fox News to claim that federal officials urged him to have a romantic relationship with Russian spy Maria Butina.
He claimed that the government told him they never asked citizens to engage in romantic relationships, but it was “such a national security risk” that the government asked Byrne, then in his fifties, to sleep with Butina, who was at the time in her twenties and half his age.
But Byrne says he only pretended to romance Butina.
“I never laid a finger on her because I knew it would disgrace our country, it would disgrace Maria,” he claimed.
Hi, just in case you didn't think things could get weirder, the former CEO of Overstock is on Fox saying that the feds told him he should sleep with Maria Butina pic.twitter.com/3KvkLRhYUL
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 22, 2019
Breaking Banner
Facebook bans far-right website from pro-Trump advertising after they try to skirt transparency rules
On Thursday, NBC News reported that Facebook has banned the Epoch Times from placing political advertisements, after the right-wing website tried to conceal its multimillion-dollar dark money streams and get around the social network's political advertising transparency rules in its propaganda supporting President Donald Trump.
The Epoch Times had tried to skirt rules by running ads under puppet names like "Honest Paper" and "Pure American Journalism," confusing users about who was really behind the ads.
Former Overstock CEO tells Fox News the Feds wanted him to sleep with Russian spy Maria Butina
Longtime Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne resigned on Thursday after issuing a bizarre press release that caused the company's stock to tank.
Byrne then went on Fox News to claim that federal officials urged him to have a romantic relationship with Russian spy Maria Butina.
He claimed that the government told him they never asked citizens to engage in romantic relationships, but it was "such a national security risk" that the government asked Byrne, then in his fifties, to sleep with Butina, who was at the time in her twenties and half his age.
Breaking Banner
GOP leaders are pressuring Kansas Republican to resign from Congress immediately: report
On Thursday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Republicans in Kansas and Washington are pressuring Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) to step down after just eight months in office.
It is currently unclear why they are calling for his resignation.
Watkins has thus far given no indications he will leave office. His spokesman Jim Joice stated that he has no plans to resign, and disputed the idea that Republican officials are pressuring him to do so, but acknowledged there have been conversations around the topic.