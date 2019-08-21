Quantcast
Former Trump official caught having sex with White House staffer on roof of government building

Published

1 min ago

on

A former official in President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration was caught having a sexual encounter with a White House staffer on the roof of his office building, NBC News4 Washington reported Wednesday.

The incident happened in 2017 according to the report, which detailed multiple HR violations under the associate administrator, including drinking vodka from a bottle in his office “after normal business hours.” The report was part of an Inspector General investigation at the GSA News 4 discovered under a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Former associate GSA administrator Brennan Hart escorted a White House staffer into the agency’s F Street headquarters on July 1, 2017,” the report revealed. It went on to say “Hart acknowledged he then poured drinks from the bottle of vodka he kept in his desk.

“He said their sexual activity began in the Administrator suite area and culminated with oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office.” The report quoted an official “stated this occurred on only one occasion.”

Hart was no longer employed by the GSA as of March 2018 after the inspector general interview. The name of the White House staffer was redacted in the FOIA request, News4 stated. Then-White House counsel Don McGahn received a copy of the report when he was serving in the White House.

Hart admitted to drinking vodka with colleagues in the investigation, “including the agency’s former top-ranking official in 2017.” Ex-acting GSA administrator Timothy Horne confessed he also drank alcohol after work “When no one else was around,” the report said. Emily Murphy, the agency’s current director, said she allowed alcohol in her office after hours on Fridays.

“GSA holds all employees to the highest ethical standards and takes appropriate actions to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. In addition to required training for federal employees, GSA holds mandatory monthly ethics trainings for GSA political appointees. GSA does not tolerate inappropriate use of alcohol in the workplace or any violation of government regulations regarding alcohol. Further, GSA does not tolerate the misuse of government property by any GSA employee,” The GSA spokesperson said in a statement.

Read the full report at NBC News4.

