Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth calls it a ‘great day’ hours after 29 die in two mass shootings
Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth said that it was a “great day” just hours after two mass shootings.
While other news networks were reporting on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 29 people, Fox News was running segments focusing on the “crisis at the border” and a Navy SEAL charity swim.
Hegseth made the remark at the conclusion of the charity swim segment, which was filled with laughter.
“More Fox & friends on the other side on this great day,” Hegseth announced.
‘In America, the nightmares come when you wake up’: Americans respond to new mass overnight shooting
Americans, many still with broken hearts over the slaughter of 20 people at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, are responding to waking up to news that nine more people were shot to death at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. It is the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and the 250th mass shooting this year.
Death and injury toll from mass shootings attacks in public spaces in the past week across the US in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton:
Donald Trump, right-wing terrorism and the rise of the ‘white power’ movement
On March 15, in an event that shocked the conscience of the world, an avowed neo-Nazi and white supremacist murdered 50 people (and injured more than 40 others) in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. His killing spree ended only because he was confronted by an unarmed man named Abdul Aziz, who forced him to flee.
This story first ran at Salon in April, 2019.
This incident is not an isolated one. Contrary to the "lone wolf" narrative about right-wing terrorism, the Christchurch massacre was the work of a global right-wing movement that exchanges information and resources, radicalizing and indoctrinating vulnerable white people in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere. This "white power" movement is extremely dangerous: In addition to the recent events in New Zealand, there have been deadly attacks in the U.S., Britain, Canada, Norway and Sweden, among other places.