Fox News board member ‘abruptly’ hangs up on reporter who asks about Tucker Carlson and white supremacy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday abruptly announced that he would be taking a vacation next week — just one day after he falsely claimed that it is a “hoax” to call white supremacists a threat in the United States.

While there’s no indication that Carlson is getting fired for his incendiary statements, CNN reporter Oliver Darcy notes that Fox News hosts have long histories of taking vacations shortly after they stir up controversy, such as when Laura Ingraham mocked a high-school shooting survivor for not getting into his first choice college or when Sean Hannity took time off right after promoting the debunked Seth Rich conspiracy theory.

Additionally, Darcy reports that Carlson’s false statements about white supremacy appear to be causing tension among Fox News’ own board members. Darcy says Fox’s board members have offered “total silence” so far when asked about Carlson and white supremacy, and he says board member Roland Hernandez “abruptly hung up on me when I phoned him and started to ask about Tucker’s comments.”

