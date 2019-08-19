Fox News contributor: Criminal justice reform not needed because ‘it’s the least racist system in the country’
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy insisted on Monday that the U.S. criminal justice system is the “least racist system we have in the country.”
McCarthy made the remarks during a Fox News segment about justice reform proposals from Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders to curb incarceration rates and root out institutional racism.
“It’s a funny thing, I worked in the justice system for a long time,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s the least racist system that we have in the country, if that’s possible.”
“We are a country that’s done a lot to root out racism because of the prior history of it but if you’ve been in the criminal justice system,” he continued, “it is dominated the most part by judges and lawyers who are products of left-leaning educational institutes.”
He added: “There’s a lot of things you can say about them but the idea that they are racist is absurd and the idea that they would be presiding over a system that is endemically racist is equally absurd.”
In fact, a number of studies have confirmed that the criminal justice system is racist.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump goes berserk on Twitter as he lashes out at his own Fed chair and then attacks ‘selfish’ Democrats
President Donald Trump just declared war on the man he personally picked to head the Federal Reserve. The President is furious that one in three economists are predicting recession by the end of the year, and many believe the U.S. will plunge into a recession within the next 6 to 12 months.
At the top of the list of causes for the Trump recession is the president’s trade war with China, which he said a year ago was easy to win.
When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!
Humanitarian volunteer says he won’t be deterred after facing charges in Arizona for helping migrants
We broadcast live from Tucson, Arizona, where the government recently put humanitarian activist Scott Warren on trial amid the ongoing policing of the U.S.-Mexico border, separation of families, and cruel and inhumane conditions at immigrant jails across the country. Warren, a longtime volunteer with the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, was charged with three felony counts for his alleged crime of providing food, water and shelter to migrants in Ajo, Arizona. The immigrants had arrived at the doorstep of a humanitarian shelter after a perilous journey across the Sonoran Desert. At the same time, he and other volunteers also faced separate misdemeanor charges for leaving water jugs and food for migrants on a national wildlife refuge in the remote desert. The trial took eight days, and after hours of deliberation, the jury returned without a verdict. Eight found Scott Warren not guilty; the remaining four said he was. The government will now retry Warren in November. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. As he awaits his next trial, Scott Warren met us in the remote town of Ajo, Arizona, this weekend for his first trip in a year to leave water and food for migrants in the desert.
Trump’s economic adviser doesn’t see a recession coming — but he said the same thing in 2008
President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser insists there are no signs of a recession on the horizon -- but he's been staggeringly wrong before.
Larry Kudlow went on NBC's "Meet the Press" over the weekend to assure viewers that no economic downturn was coming, but the Washington Post's Aaron Blake pointed out that his track record for predictions was pitiful.
“Well, I’ll tell you what: I sure don’t see a recession,” Kudlow told host Chuck Todd. “So I think actually the second half, the economy’s going to be very good in 2019.”