Fox News contributor: Criminal justice reform not needed because ‘it’s the least racist system in the country’

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy insisted on Monday that the U.S. criminal justice system is the “least racist system we have in the country.”

McCarthy made the remarks during a Fox News segment about justice reform proposals from Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders to curb incarceration rates and root out institutional racism.

“It’s a funny thing, I worked in the justice system for a long time,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s the least racist system that we have in the country, if that’s possible.”

“We are a country that’s done a lot to root out racism because of the prior history of it but if you’ve been in the criminal justice system,” he continued, “it is dominated the most part by judges and lawyers who are products of left-leaning educational institutes.”

He added: “There’s a lot of things you can say about them but the idea that they are racist is absurd and the idea that they would be presiding over a system that is endemically racist is equally absurd.”

In fact, a number of studies have confirmed that the criminal justice system is racist.

Watch the video below from Fox News.