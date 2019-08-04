Fox News cuts off shooting expert after he mentions ‘white supremacy’: ‘I am going to stop you right there’
Fox News host Leland Vittert cautioned a guest about speculating on the causes of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that was allegedly carried out by a white nationalist.
In an interview on Fox News following the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, criminologist Brian Levin pointed to a “trend of young people from 19 to 21 who are radicalized on the internet.”
“And then using the internet to memorialize their violence inscribing it in a book of evil referencing others in the past,” Levin said, referring to an so-called manifesto by the alleged shooter.
“What we have seen in white supremacists Neo-Nazis…” the criminologist continued before being cut off by Vittert.
“I’m going to stop you right there,” the Fox News host asserted. “We are not going to speculate what is in the manifesto. The police wouldn’t then the FBI wouldn’t and then we are not going to be there.”
Vittert also pointed out that Fox News is not repeating the name of the shooter.
“I appreciate you adhering to this,” he explained. “We’re not going to mention his name either out of respect for the victims.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
CNN panel goes off the rails after frantic Santorum claims Trump can’t be held responsible for encouraging violence
A CNN "State of the Union" panel grew more heated than usual on Sunday morning as regular contributor Rick Santorum attempted to put some distance between Donald Trump's violent rhetoric and two mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of each other.
Fellow conservative Amanda Carpenter kicked it off by blistering Donald Trump and Republicans for not directly calling out white supremacist terrorists.
"I've been watching carefully what Republicans have been saying and I come down here right now," she began. "If the only thing can you muster to offer are your thoughts and prayers, then those thoughts should be very clear and unequivocal about condemning white terrorism. If the words radical Islamic terrorist can roll off your tongue, it should equally roll off your tongue when it happens in another case."
Dem candidate riles Fox News host: El Paso shooter’s manifesto ‘could have come out of a Trump rally’
Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan argued to Fox News that the manifesto of a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas "could have come out of a Trump rally."
Following the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ryan spoke to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
"Let’s get back to work in Washington, do the background check bill that we passed out of the house, we’ve got to ban these assault weapons," Ryan said.
The presidential candidate asserted that President Donald Trump has helped to create the environment that encourages mass shootings.
Activism
Julián Castro destroys NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ claim: Armed Texans ‘didn’t keep those people safe’ in El Paso
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro reacted to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by knocking down the conservative premise that a "good guy with a gun" can stop the violence.
In an interview on CNN, Castro said that President Donald Trump is "making it worse" by "fanning the flames of bigotry and of hate."
The candidate also blasted the NRA's talking points.
"The NRA, for years, has said that the answer to these mass shootings is more guns, that a good guy with a gun is the answer," Castro added. "We’re in Texas. That shooter went into a situation where people routinely carry guns."