Fox News poll shows even voters who approve of Trump would prefer a Democrat in 2020

Even voters who approve of President Donald Trump would prefer a Democrat win the White House in the 2020 election, according to a new Fox News poll.

“Each of the Democratic candidates tested in the poll beats Donald Trump in possible 2020 matchups — and each makes gains compared to July,” Fox reported.

The poll showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Trump trails Biden by 12 points (50-38 percent), Sanders by 9 (48-39), and Warren by 7 (46-39). Those leads are outside the poll’s margin of error. This is the first Fox News Poll to show a lead for Warren outside the margin of error,” Fox noted.

The poll also showed 43 percent of voters approve of Trump, while 56 percent disapprove. With Trump only getting to 39 percent in head-to-head matchups, that means one in ten voters who approve of Trump would prefer a Democrat.

“I can’t stress this enough: This Fox News poll is yet another poll where Donald Trump is pulling a lower level of support against the potential Democrats than his job approval. Trump’s approval in the poll is 43 percent, yet he can’t crack 39 percent against anyone,” Josh Jordan wrote on Twitter. “That’s a big problem. I ran out of characters, but was making the point this is a big problem for Trump.”

“If he polls 4 percent under his approval, he’s going to need 50 percent job approval on election day to have a chance… and that seems unlikely at this point,” he added.

Trump has never had a polling average above 50 percent.

NBC News reporter Benjy Sarlin also noted bad news for Trump in the Fox News poll.

“He’s losing 43-10 among voters who dislike both him and Biden. The ‘I hate em both!’ vote was a big swing group in 2016,” Sarlin noted.

I ran out of characters, but was making the point this is a big problem for Trump. If he polls 4% under his approval, he's going to need 50% job approval on election day to have a chance… and that seems unlikely at this point. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 15, 2019

Related: He’s losing 43-10 among voters who dislike both him and Biden. The “I hate em both!” vote was a big swing group in 2016. https://t.co/cgv5UyFhE5 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 15, 2019