Fox News promotes conspiracy theory on screen — and downplays terrorism in El Paso

Fox News is promoting another conspiracy theory on the network that purports to be a real news source.

During Monday’s episode of “The Five,” the lower third of the screen read: “NYT to focus on race after Russian collusion fails.”

It goes to the idea that the Russian hack was a false attack on the president and that he not only didn’t coordinate with Russia he couldn’t have obstructed justice because there was no coordination. That’s not what the special counsel’s report found. Mueller cited numerous cases where Trump allies coordinated with Russia, namely the delivery of polling information from Trump’s campaign chair to the Russians. What Robert Mueller failed to do was uncover evidence that could prove Trump personally and knowingly coordinated with Russia. Mueller also found that Donald Trump Jr. was too dumb to know it was illegal for him to coordinate with Russia.

Now Fox is trying to say that issues about race in the country are also conspiracy theories. The city of El Paso, Texas probably would have something to say about it.