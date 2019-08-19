Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News promotes conspiracy theory on screen — and downplays terrorism in El Paso

Published

34 mins ago

on

Fox News is promoting another conspiracy theory on the network that purports to be a real news source.

During Monday’s episode of “The Five,” the lower third of the screen read: “NYT to focus on race after Russian collusion fails.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes to the idea that the Russian hack was a false attack on the president and that he not only didn’t coordinate with Russia he couldn’t have obstructed justice because there was no coordination. That’s not what the special counsel’s report found. Mueller cited numerous cases where Trump allies coordinated with Russia, namely the delivery of polling information from Trump’s campaign chair to the Russians. What Robert Mueller failed to do was uncover evidence that could prove Trump personally and knowingly coordinated with Russia. Mueller also found that Donald Trump Jr. was too dumb to know it was illegal for him to coordinate with Russia.

Now Fox is trying to say that issues about race in the country are also conspiracy theories. The city of El Paso, Texas probably would have something to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News promotes conspiracy theory on screen — and downplays terrorism in El Paso

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Fox News is promoting another conspiracy theory on the network that purports to be a real news source.

During Monday's episode of "The Five," the lower third of the screen read: "NYT to focus on race after Russian collusion fails."

insane chyron pic.twitter.com/ZU6g9Pub4U

— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) August 19, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trans Republican pens scathing op-ed calling out Log Cabin Republicans

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump told LGBTQ people he would be their greatest ally and protector as president. After the attack on the Pulse Nightclub, Trump claimed such terrorism wouldn't happen in his administration. Not only was it a lie, Trump failed to protect straight Americans from domestic terrorism in El Paso too. It has prompted one transgender Republican to attack the Log Cabin Republicans for being so willing to endorse Trump.

The Republican Party passed a rule that it wouldn't endorse anyone other than Trump in 2020, despite being opposed by at least one well-known challenger so far. It's unclear if the Log Cabin Republicans are following that same lead, but Massachusettes Republican Jordan Evans wrote in The Advocate, that she opposed the decision by the organization.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Twitter mocks ‘gibbering conspiracy loon’ Trump after he claims Google rigged the election

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump made the dubious claim that Google had tried to sway the election for Hillary Clinton.

"My victory was even bigger than thought!" the president proclaimed.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image