France launches sex-abuse investigation against Jeffrey Epstein
French prosecutors said Friday that they had opened an inquiry into suspected cases of rape and sexual abuse of women, including minors, by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
“The investigations… will focus on potential crimes committed against French victims on national territory as well as abroad, and on suspects who are French citizens,” Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.
The potential charges could include rape and sexual assault against minors, including some younger than 15 years old, prosecutors said.
It will also investigate claims Epstein and others participated for years in a vast child sex trafficking ring.
The move came after US investigators turned up links in France to the disgraced financier, who hanged himself in his New York jail cell this month while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.
Epstein had just arrived in the United States from Paris, where he owned a posh apartment near the Arc de Triomphe, when he was arrested.
A French advocacy group for child sex abuse victims, Innocence En Danger(Innocence at Risk), said this week that it had received 10 witness statements about alleged sex crimes committed against minors in France.
Those who said they were victims were not all French but the alleged violations “took place on French territory and probably at the hands of French people,” said Homayra Sellier, who heads the group.
One of Epstein’s close friends and allies was the formerly powerful French modelling tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, who was accused in court documents of procuring young girls for Epstein, as well as of rape.
He has denied the accusations in the past, but like some other former Epstein allies, Brunel has not been heard of since the financier was charged in early July.
‘They sense weakness’: Former senator says the world is ‘smirking’ as Trump flails away at latest China tariffs
Former Sen. Max Baucus (D-MT) appeared on CNN Friday to discuss how President Donald Trump has completely mishandled his long-running trade war with China.
While talking about trade with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Baucus said that China timed its new announcements of tariffs against $75 billion worth of American goods specifically to humiliate the president.
"They sense weakness," explained Baucus, who has also previously served as an American ambassador to China. "And I think that they see a weakness in the United States today. Trump has been weakened because of the weakened American economy and they're retaliating against the tariffs that Trump imposed after there was a truce there would be no tariffs."
‘Alarming gibberish’: Trump mocked for raging impotently against Fed chair and China
President Donald Trump attacked his own Federal Reserve chairman as an "enemy" of the United States amid his escalating trade war with China -- and other social media users were flabbergasted.
Fed chairman Jerome Powell refused to budge on interest rates, despite heavy pressure by the president in the face of a looming recession, and China retaliated against the tariffs Trump imposed with a new round of their own.
Trump lashed out at Powell, whose name he misspelled, and compared him unfavorably to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
A look inside the Koch brothers’ secret plan to manipulate politicians — and how it fueled the rise of the radical right
Democrats and Republicans are expected to spend about $1 billion getting their 2016 nominee elected. There’s a third group that will spend almost as much. It’s not a political party, and it doesn’t have any candidates. It’s the right-wing political network backed by the billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch, expected to spend nearly $900 million in 2016. The Kochs’ 2016 plans come as part of an effort to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to conservative candidates and causes over the last four decades. The story of the Koch brothers and an allied group of billionaire donors is told in a new book by New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer, “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” Mayer traces how the Kochs and other billionaires have leveraged their business empires to shape the political system in the mold of their right-wing agenda.