Friend of Melania Trump subpoenaed for information on how Trump children used inaugural committee: report
On Thursday, CNN reported that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of First Lady Melania Trump, was subpoenaed for information on President Donald Trump’s children in the criminal investigation into whether their father’s inaugural fund was used for illegal purposes.
“The latest subpoena is from the D.C. attorney general’s office,” reported Vicky Ward. “It is, according to two sources, the third subpoena that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has received relating to the inaugural expenditure. A source says that Winston Wilkoff is a meticulous record keeper and has responded. I have seen the subpoena. It does ask for correspondence between inaugural planners and the president’s children and Jared Kushner. Three of the children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”
“Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, you will remember, left the white House in 2018 amid a controversy,” added Wolkoff. “She left around the same time it was being reported that her company was paid $26 million by the inaugural. She disputed that. She said that her company — most of that was paid to subcontractors and vendors, and she has since put out a statement saying she was thrown under the bus.”
Trump says the solution to mass shootings is to bring back insane asylums
In conversation with reporters on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that the solution to mass shootings would be to go back to the days when we locked people up in insane asylums.
"We're going to look at that very closely, looking at the whole gun situation," said Trump. "I do want people to remember the words 'mental illness.' These people are mentally ill. Nothing talks about that. People have to start thinking about it."
"You know, if you look at the '60s and '70s, so many institutions were closed," continued Trump. "The people were just allowed to go onto the streets. That was a terrible thing for our country. Cities couldn't afford them, and they closed them. I can tell you, in New York, they closed a lot of them. The people went out, went out onto the streets, and it's a terrible thing. A lot of our conversation has to do with the fact we have to open up institutions. We can't let these people be on the streets."
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.