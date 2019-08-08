From reformer to hardliner: Putin’s 20 years on the global stage
Twenty years ago on Friday, Russian president Boris Yeltsin appointed his fourth prime minister in less than 18 months: Vladimir Putin, then a relatively unknown security services chief with scant experience of politics.
The departing Yeltsin was casting around for a successor and few could have predicted that two decades later Putin would still be ruling Russia, having taken on a dominant role in world affairs.
But the anniversary comes at a time of uncertainty in the leader’s reign.
Putin’s approval ratings remain at a level most Western leaders would envy but they have taken a hit from a stalling economy and declining living standards.
A protest movement in Moscow has meanwhile seen thousands arrested in recent weeks — the largest crackdown since a wave of demonstrations against Putin returning to the Kremlin in 2012 after another spell as prime minister.
The 66-year-old is meanwhile facing a succession drama of his own.
This is his last term in office according to the Russian constitution but — after stamping out the competition and taking control of most of the media — there is no obvious figure to replace him.
Analysts say it is unlikely that Russia’s longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin will give up power completely when his current term ends in 2024.
– Putin the liberal –
The picture was very different when Putin won his first presidential election following Yeltsin’s early resignation on New Year’s Eve, 2000.
“Russia, despite its poverty and problems with criminality, was still a democratic, liberal country,” said prominent journalist Nikolai Svanidze, who often interviewed Putin at the start of his time in the Kremlin.
“After 20 years in power, he’s not limited in any way — he’s practically a sultan,” Svanidze said.
Political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said Putin started out as a liberal who was ready to work with the West but over time took a more conservative and hostile stance.
“Until the mid-2000s there was a political life in the country and elections were competitive,” Kalachev said.
After the 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine, which the Kremlin believed was backed by foreign governments to reduce Russia’s influence in its Soviet-era satellite, Putin’s attitude changed.
The West’s dismissive attitude towards Russia as well as its interventions in Iraq, Libya and elsewhere further disillusioned Putin, Kalachev told AFP.
“I believe his disappointment… was the trigger in this evolution” towards a harder line, the analyst said.
Liberal Russians, however, had concerns about their leader from the start — not only over his background in the KGB but also his harsh crackdown on Chechen separatists as prime minister.
Questions remain over a series of deadly bombings of Russian apartment blocks, which were attributed to separatists but some claim were staged by the security services as cover for further military intervention in Chechnya.
Putin’s firm response to the crisis boosted his popularity among the wider public and helped him move from acting president to elected leader, with 53 percent of the vote.
He remains popular among large swathes of the public, who see him as the man who restored Russia’s dignity following the humiliating collapse of the USSR and as a guarantee of stability after the changes of the 1990s.
– ‘Historical mission’ –
Now Putin and his team are seeking a way out of the Kremlin that will allow them to maintain their influence, analyst and media commentator Gregory Bovt said.
This may be through the creation of a new institution rather than a short return to the role of prime minister to get around constitutional term limits on the presidency, as in 2008, according to Bovt.
“Some sort of collective body will be created to direct the country, and Putin will always remain the head,” he said — a similar system to ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, where longterm ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev stood down but continues to call the shots.
But if this happens, Putin will likely be far removed from the day-to-day running of Russia.
“He will remain watching over the country… his task is to fulfil his historical mission,” Bovt said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
Top elections analyst warns the GOP that it’s time to start worrying about Texas
President Donald Trump is opening up new opportunities for Democrats in Texas -- and a top elections analyst warns the Republican Party that it should start worrying.
Real Clear Politics analyst Sean Trende, whose post-2012 election breakdown of "missing white voters" foreshadowed the trends that would lead to Trump's presidency, has written a new piece sounding the alarm on the GOP's fortunes in the Lone Star State.
Given that Texas's 38 electoral votes are crucial to any Republican running for president, the potential loss of the state to Democrats would be absolutely devastating to the GOP -- and Trende thinks it could really happen due to how much of the state lives in its major metropolitan areas.
Breaking Banner
Jared Kushner urged Trump to pardon disgraced Illinois governor because he thinks Democrats would like it: report
President Donald Trump is “strongly considering” commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.
Trump mused about the possibility Wednesday on Air Force One while traveling to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, to meet with victims of a pair of deadly shootings, and has privately discussed commuting the sentence, reported the New York Times.
“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly," Trump told reporters on the presidential aircraft. "He was given close to 18 years in prison, and a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich, and I’m thinking about commuting his sentence.”
Breaking Banner
‘Blood money’: Army veteran abandons Trump and the GOP — and embraces gun control
A former U.S. Army chaplain assistant has gone from supporting President Donald Trump and the NRA to urging other conservatives to abandon the Republican Party.
David Weissman has left the GOP and given up on President Donald Trump and the NRA after realizing conservatives had been lying to him about gun rights and racism, reported Newsweek.
"There is so much misinformation that’s being spread around, specifically the 2nd amendment and what Democrats and what majority of Americans want, which is a gun law reform," Weissman wrote in a blog for The Times of Israel. "I want to be clear, with what I learned Democrats and American liberals do not want gun confiscation. Everyone believes and supports the 2nd amendment."