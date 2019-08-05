Gannett, GateHouse to merge in tie-up of big US newspaper groups
USA Today publisher Gannett agreed to a merger Monday with rival GateHouse in a deal bringing together two of the largest newspaper groups seeking scale in the troubled sector.
GateHouse parent New Media Investment Group will buy Gannett in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at around $1.4 billion that creates a media company with 263 dailies and reaching 145 million customers.
“We believe this transaction will create value for our shareholders, greater opportunities for our employees, and a stronger future for journalism,” said Michael Reed, New Media chairman and chief executive.
“Uniting our talented employees and complementary portfolios will enable us to expand our comprehensive, hyperlocal coverage for consumers, deepen our product offering for local businesses, and accelerate our shift from print-centric to dynamic multimedia operations.”
Under the deal, New Media will offer stock and cash worth $12.06 per Gannett share and New Media shareholders will hold approximately 50.5 percent of the combined company.
The deal comes with the newspaper sector mired in an extended slump as consumers and advertisers shift to digital platforms.
Jeffry Louis, chairman of the Gannett board, said the tie-up could help the publishers “leverage the combined company?s enhanced scale and financial strength to continue to drive growth in the digital future.”
A joint statement said the deal could help realize cost savings of $275 million to $300 million annually.
Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University who follows the newspaper sector, said it remains unclear whether the merger will be positive for local news coverage.
“What’s more important with these combinations is the amount of debt they take on to finance the deal and that has to be paid off,” Kennedy said.
“So I don’t think it’s good news for the communities that they serve.”
‘Just resign’: MSNBC law enforcement expert demands GOP senators ‘just leave’ after inaction
Republican senators who have remained silent in the face of President Donald Trump's racism should "just resign," an MSNBC law enforcement analyst urged on Monday.
Kasie Hunt interviewed former ATF special agent in charge Jim Kavanaguah about white supremacist terrorism.
"What is causing the phenomenon that the FBI director was talking about there, that increasingly the threats that they are seeing here in the United States, the domestic terrorism cases are motivated by white supremacy or white nationalism?" Hunt asked.
"White supremacy is ascendent," Kavanaugh replied.
Latinos express fear, point finger at Trump after mass shooting
US-based Latinos voiced their fears Monday and pointed the finger squarely at President Donald Trump over a gun massacre that appears to be the deadliest hate crime ever committed against their community.
Many said they were still coming to terms with the murders of 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, by a man who traveled some 650 miles (1050 kilometers), reportedly to shoot as many Mexicans as possible.
Eight Mexican nationals are among those killed in what authorities are investigating as a case of possible domestic terrorism. At least 25 people were also wounded.
CNN
Republicans are already turning their back on the survivors of ‘three days of deadly violence’: CNN reporter
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reported Jim Sciutto reported the hard truth: Republicans are already moving to ignore the series of horrific mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.
"We learned a lot today," said Sciutto, who interviewed Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) after he broke his party's silence by coming on the network to oppose meaningful action on gun control. "The president's reaction and the reaction of the one Republican lawmaker who agreed to come on our broadcast earlier this morning. The president teed up the possibility of discussing background checks, possibly linked to immigration reform, and then dropped that idea by the time he made his public comments."