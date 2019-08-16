Gay penguins become a worldwide sensation — and now have the chance to become real parents
A pair of gay penguins in Germany who tried earnestly to hatch a stone now have the chance to become real parents.
Staff at Berlin Zoo recently presented the amorous male couple with an egg, which they swiftly began to incubate.
The egg came from another pair who in recent years “have not got along 100 percent and who have therefore often damaged their eggs”, said zookeeper Norbert Zahmel.
Ten-year-old Royal penguins Skipper and Ping were an “excellent” choice as adoptive parents, he added.
Zookeepers don’t know for certain if the egg is fertilised, but if it does hatch it would be the first birth of a penguin at the zoo in more than 20 years.
Same-sex love among penguins is nothing new, with homosexual behaviour among the species reported in zoos and in the wild.
During gay Pride week, London Zoo mounted a banner above its penguin beach, declaring: “Some penguins are gay. Get over it,” in a nod to a human campaign against homophobia.
Breaking Banner
Danish media buries Trump’s ‘complete catastrophe’ plan to buy Greenland: ‘He shoots himself in the foot’
President Donald Trump is reportedly very interested in buying Greenland from the Danish government -- and Copenhagen-based newspaper Berlingske is having a field day mocking him over it.
In the wake of a Wall Street Journal report about the president instructing his advisers to come up with a way to buy Greenland from Denmark, the Danish publication has written multiple articles deriding the president for believing its government will be eager to hand him such a massive piece of territory.
Gay penguins become a worldwide sensation — and now have the chance to become real parents
A pair of gay penguins in Germany who tried earnestly to hatch a stone now have the chance to become real parents.
Staff at Berlin Zoo recently presented the amorous male couple with an egg, which they swiftly began to incubate.
The egg came from another pair who in recent years "have not got along 100 percent and who have therefore often damaged their eggs", said zookeeper Norbert Zahmel.
Ten-year-old Royal penguins Skipper and Ping were an "excellent" choice as adoptive parents, he added.
Zookeepers don't know for certain if the egg is fertilised, but if it does hatch it would be the first birth of a penguin at the zoo in more than 20 years.
Breaking Banner
NRA busted for spending tens of thousands on hair stylists and make-up for Wayne LaPierre’s wife
As part of their investigative series on the finances of the embattled National Rifle Association, the Daily Beast is now reporting that the guns rights organization has been paying thousands of dollars to pamper the wife of CEO Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.
According to the Beast, "The NRA spent tens of thousands of dollars bringing hair and makeup artists around the country for the wife of its CEO," which also included, "plane flights and luxury hotel stays for the stylists."