George Conway erupts on Trump lackeys who are smearing Scaramucci: ‘These people work for a rapist!’

Several anonymous Trump officials told the Washington Examiner this week that former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci regularly abused staff members in the 11 short days in which he was employed by the president.

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, lashed out on Tuesday at the Trump officials who anonymously attacked Scaramucci and accused them of overlooking President Donald Trump’s own abusive behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” Conway wrote.

Conway has never been shy about going after the president, but he has generally steered clear about casting aspersions on his staff, given that his own wife works at the White House and is one of Trump’s most prominent defenders on cable TV segments.

At least 17 different women have accused Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior toward them, ranging from sexual harassment to outright sexual assault. Trump has denied all of the accusations, although he has never followed through on his vows to sue them for defamation, and none of the women have recanted their accusations.