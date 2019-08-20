George Conway erupts on Trump lackeys who are smearing Scaramucci: ‘These people work for a rapist!’

Several anonymous Trump officials told the Washington Examiner this week that former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci regularly abused staff members in the 11 short days in which he was employed by the president.
George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, lashed out on Tuesday at the Trump officials who anonymously attacked Scaramucci and accused them of overlooking President Donald Trump’s own abusive behavior.
“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” Conway wrote.
Conway has never been shy about going after the president, but he has generally steered clear about casting aspersions on his staff, given that his own wife works at the White House and is one of Trump’s most prominent defenders on cable TV segments.
At least 17 different women have accused Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior toward them, ranging from sexual harassment to outright sexual assault. Trump has denied all of the accusations, although he has never followed through on his vows to sue them for defamation, and none of the women have recanted their accusations.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday got more than he bargained for when he went after former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who had criticized the senator for complaining about the New York Times' "1619 Project."
After Cruz accused the Times of trying to foment division in the United States by shining a light on the legacy of slavery and racism in the country, Favreau hit back at him for relying on right-wing propaganda websites instead of actual news sources.
"Ted Cruz picking a bad faith media bias fight with the New York Times and then retweeting all of the glowing coverage from right-wing propaganda sites is literally everything you need to know about Ted Cruz," Favreau wrote.
President Donald Trump managed to win a narrow electoral victory in 2016 despite displays of virulent racism, from saying a Hispanic judge can't be fair to calling Mexicans rapists to doubling down on his belief that the Central Park Five were guilty.
With the 2020 election around the corner, Trump seems to be betting on the idea that he won because of these racist episodes, and so is continuing to lob them, telling Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" where they came from and whipping up his base with talk of immigrants as an "invasion."
But as GQ noted on Tuesday, a new poll shows that Trump's strategy may be a big mistake.
President Donald Trump was blasted with ridicule for praising his "incredible" daughter and son-in-law for taking a break from working in his White House.
Ivanka Trump shared photos on social media of herself and husband Jared Kushner -- both senior advisers to the president -- on a camping vacation trip, and Trump retweeted one post in a busy morning commenting on social media.