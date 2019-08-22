George Washington Bridge shut down for all traffic as Bomb Squad investigates suspicious device
Traffic in New York City slowed to gridlock on Friday after authorities shut down the world’s busiest vehicular bridge.
“All traffic on the George Washington Bridge has been closed off due to reports of a suspicious device on the span linking New York and New Jersey,” CBS New York reported Thursday.
“According to police sources, the Port Authority Police Department has called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to help with their investigation,” CBS added. “Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD has not been called in yet to assist with the possible threat.”
The GWB Lower Level in both directions is closed due to Police activity. [05]
— GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 23, 2019
Watch:
https://twitter.com/PANYNJ_GWB/status/1164724186880675841
Maddow walks through existence of a ‘whistleblower’ alleging the IRS is mishandling Trump’s taxes
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reported Thursday on the "confetti canon" of new filings in the legal battle between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the House Ways and Means Committee over access to President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Maddow reported on Exhibit QQ in the latest filings, which is a letter from Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
"On July 29, 2019, the Committee received an unsolicited communication from a Federal employee setting forth credible allegations of 'evidence of possible misconduct' -- specifically, potential 'inappropriate efforts to influence' the mandatory audit program," Exhibit QQ read.
Texas governor busted sending racist call-to-arms a day before El Paso attack: ‘take matters into our own hands’
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) tweeted out a message of unity and promised to work to reduce violence in his state, in the wake of the shooting in El Paso that left 22 dead and dozens more injured:
Today we had hearings responding to the tragic shooting in El Paso.
We focused on community healing, combating domestic terrorism, reducing hateful ideologies, & keeping guns out of hands of deranged killers while respecting 2nd Amendment rights.
We’ll keep TX safe.#txlege pic.twitter.com/ymct4aiSgK