George Washington Bridge shut down for all traffic as Bomb Squad investigates suspicious device

Traffic in New York City slowed to gridlock on Friday after authorities shut down the world’s busiest vehicular bridge.

“All traffic on the George Washington Bridge has been closed off due to reports of a suspicious device on the span linking New York and New Jersey,” CBS New York reported Thursday.

“According to police sources, the Port Authority Police Department has called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to help with their investigation,” CBS added. “Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD has not been called in yet to assist with the possible threat.”

The GWB Lower Level in both directions is closed due to Police activity. [05] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 23, 2019

