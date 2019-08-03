Quantcast
Georgia school under fire for only using pictures of black kids to illustrate 'inappropriate' hairstyles

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that an elementary school in Decatur, Georgia is under fire for only displaying images of black children in a demonstration of “inappropriate” hairstyles.

The Narvie J. Harris Theme School, which has a 95 percent black student body and is named for a former black superintendent, first put up the display on Thursday, and then immediately took it down after receiving a wave of complaints.

“It wouldn’t have looked so bad if they had included other races,” said Danay Wadlington, an African-American beauty parlor owner in a nearby town who posted an image of the display on Facebook. “Those styles are very popular styles. Who says that our hair is not professional? Our hair is part of us.”

“The poster was the result of a miscommunication relating to appearance rules at the school,” said the DeKalb County School District in a statement on Friday. “Once the district was made aware of the poster, it was immediately removed. In addition, a letter was sent to parents clarifying the school’s dress code and appearance policy.” The district is majority black, and the third largest in the state.

District officials declined to say who authorized the poster, but promised that sensitivity training would be held at the school.


Active shooter at El Paso mall with multiple injuries reported

August 3, 2019

This story will be updated as more reports come in.

On Saturday, the El Paso Police Department confirmed that there is an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, urging locals to stay away from the area:

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active.

— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Trump pulled Ratcliffe's nomination just after Senate GOPers learned about his link to whistleblower scandal: report

August 3, 2019

On Friday, President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to take over from Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence. He blamed the media frenzy for making the nomination untenable, as commentators had scrutinized his lack of qualifications and his fudged claims about prosecuting terrorists.

GOP Senator (briefly) finds a spine when Trump's authoritarianism gets in the way of his corruption

August 3, 2019

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story's roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

The Washington Post has a story that perfectly captures the shadiness of the Republican Party in the era of Donald Trump.

