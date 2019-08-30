German nurse under investigation for murdering patients
German prosecutors are investigating a male nurse suspected of murdering numerous patients in a case reminiscent of one of the country’s worst serial killers, it emerged Friday.
Following reports in local media, the state prosecutor in Saarbruecken confirmed that the suspect, identified only as B., was under investigation on five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The case bears similarities to that of Niels Hoegel, the serial killer nurse who was handed a life sentence last June for the murder of 85 patients in his care.
Hoegel, believed to be Germany’s most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was eventually caught in the act.
The prosecutor said that B. was arrested in June 2016 after he was caught posing as doctor in an attempt to gain access to a patient in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Homburg, near the French border.
At the time, he had been working at the hospital as a nurse for just six weeks, but was already the subject of an internal investigation for allegedly administering unprescribed medicines.
The 27-year-old is now suspected of committing a number of murders between March 2015 and March 2016, while working at a hospital in nearby Voelklingen.
Seven bodies have been exhumed during the investigation, of which six were found with traces of unprescribed and potentially lethal substances including ajmaline, a substance also used by Hoegel.
B. is currently serving a separate three-year prison sentence for fraud offenses.
Mike Pence scorched as a prime example of why people hate religion
In a column devoted to various action by religious leaders that have made Americans turn away more and more from the various Christian denominations in the U.S., writer Timothy Egan focused like a laser on Vice President Mike Pence who has worn his religion on his sleeve while being an apologist for Donald Trump.
Writing in the Washington Post, Egan noted that Christians have always been easy targets --particularly when their deeds don't match their words.
Confusion and anger erupts among Fox News viewers after Neil Cavuto insists he’s not a Trump stooge
Fox News fans revolted after Neil Cavuto pointed out that he and his colleagues don't actually work for President Donald Trump, who threatened to turn against the network over some unfavorable coverage earlier this week.
The president suggested he would turn his supporters against Fox News after a Democratic National Committee spokeswoman criticized him on the air without pushback from the network's host, but Cavuto insisted the network had an obligation to objectivity.
"First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you," Cavuto said. "I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you -- just report on you, to call balls and strikes on you."
Statues for equality: Australians unveil NY sculptures of 10 women
Ten statues of famous women were installed in New York this week as the first part of an international project by Australian artists to highlight gender imbalance in monuments.
Media mogul and talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas were among the personalities chosen by the public to be carved in bronze.
The statues, which stand around 6.5 feet (two meters) tall, are the work of husband-and-wife sculpting duo Gillie and Marc Schattner, who want women to be fairly represented in public art.
They say on their website that less than three percent of New York's statues are of women. The figure is three percent in London and four percent in Sydney, they add.