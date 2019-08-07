‘Get off your ass!’ Furious Tim Ryan takes Mitch McConnell to the woodshed over gun violence
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) absolutely went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for refusing to even consider allowing a vote on gun control legislation that passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives.
During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Ryan grew emotional while discussing the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend and he said America needed the Senate to act to prevent future gun violence.
“Come on, Mitch McConnell, where are your guts?” he shouted. “You’re from Kentucky — everybody I know from Kentucky got guts!… Do something! Because the American people are fed up with you, we’re fed up with you stonewalling everything! People are dying on the streets just a few hours from your house, and you’re sitting there doing nothing!”
Ryan then demanded McConnell “get off your ass” and bring the Senate back to Washington D.C. so it could vote on gun safety bills.
Sciutto then asked him what he would tell GOP lawmakers who feared crossing the NRA would result in a primary challenge.
Ryan found the entire premise of the question ridiculous, however.
“What are you going to tell your kids?” he asked rhetorically. “Yeah, I was in Congress, I got an extra term out of it because I didn’t do anything on gun control. Bullshit! Do something! What are we here for?”
Watch the video below.
CNN
NY Gov Cuomo: Trump’s hate ignited a ‘dormant virus in the American DNA’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump for inflaming racial hatred — and discussed what must be done to keep the public safe from the violence he has caused.
"People are obviously frightened, and they should be with what they see in El Paso, Ohio, et cetera," said Cuomo. "I think they’re more frightened by the governmental impotence that we’re seeing. Where this is the same pattern, right? It’s the definition of insanity. El Paso, Ohio are not the first. Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Pittsburgh, et cetera. And still the government is impotent. And that’s what’s even more frightening than the killings."
CNN
CNN’s Don Lemon rips Fox News ‘apology team’ for attempting to rationalize Trump’s racism
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Fox News for defending President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric following the white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas.
"All I can say is, 'Wow!'" Lemon began. "You have to sit and watch this."
"As people across the country expressed shock and grief over the senseless mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 31 people, the Fox and Friends apology team already out defending President Trump for the ugly and divisive rhetoric when targeting undocumented immigrants at the southern border," Lemon reported.
"Investigators in El Paso say the suspected gunman posted a racist manifesto 20 minutes opening fire on innocent people shopping at a Walmart. It’s filled with white supremacist language and hateful words aimed at immigrants and Latinos," he explained.
CNN
If Trump wants to visit our city, he ‘needs to take back his words’: El Paso congresswoman
On Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told CNN's Chris Cuomo in no uncertain terms how President Donald Trump can start trying to make things right in her community if he really wants to — and until he does, he shouldn't bother coming to grieve with them.
"You said 'I want to talk to him first.' Why?" said Cuomo.
"I think it's important for us to have a dialogue about why this community is in so much pain," said Escobar, whose attempt to talk to Trump over the phone beforehand was rebuffed.