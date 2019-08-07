‘Get off your ass!’ Furious Tim Ryan takes Mitch McConnell to the woodshed over gun violence

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) absolutely went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for refusing to even consider allowing a vote on gun control legislation that passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives.

During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Ryan grew emotional while discussing the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend and he said America needed the Senate to act to prevent future gun violence.

“Come on, Mitch McConnell, where are your guts?” he shouted. “You’re from Kentucky — everybody I know from Kentucky got guts!… Do something! Because the American people are fed up with you, we’re fed up with you stonewalling everything! People are dying on the streets just a few hours from your house, and you’re sitting there doing nothing!”

Ryan then demanded McConnell “get off your ass” and bring the Senate back to Washington D.C. so it could vote on gun safety bills.

Sciutto then asked him what he would tell GOP lawmakers who feared crossing the NRA would result in a primary challenge.

Ryan found the entire premise of the question ridiculous, however.

“What are you going to tell your kids?” he asked rhetorically. “Yeah, I was in Congress, I got an extra term out of it because I didn’t do anything on gun control. Bullshit! Do something! What are we here for?”

Watch the video below.