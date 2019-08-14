Giant penguin fossil found in New Zealand
The fossilised remains of a huge penguin almost the size of an adult human have been found in New Zealand’s South Island, scientists announced Wednesday.
The giant waddling sea bird stood 1.6 metres (63 inches) high and weighed 80 kilograms, about four times heavier and 40cm taller than the modern Emperor penguin, researchers said.
Named “crossvallia waiparensis”, it hunted off New Zealand’s coast in the Paleocene era, 66-56 million years ago.
An amateur fossil hunter found leg bones belonging to the bird last year and it was confirmed as a new species in research published this week in “Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology”.
Canterbury Museum researcher Vanesa De Pietri said it was the second giant penguin from the Paleocene era found in the area.
“It further reinforces our theory that penguins attained great size early in their evolution,” she said.
Scientists have previously speculated that the mega-penguins eventually died out due to the emergence of other large marine predators such as seals and toothed whales.
New Zealand is well known for its extinct giant birds, including the flightless moa, which was up to 3.6-metres tall, and Haast’s eagle, which had a wingspan of three metres.
Just last week, Canterbury Museum announced the discovery of a prodigious parrot that was one metre tall and lived about 19 million years ago.
China slams HK airport protesters as ‘terrorist-like’
China reacted furiously Wednesday to "terrorist-like" attacks on its citizens by pro-democracy protesters during a second day of mass disruptions at Hong Kong's airport that turned violent.
The rallies, which had paralysed one of the world's busiest travel hubs, ended with ugly clashes on Tuesday night that included protesters beating two men.
The Chinese government immediately seized on the attacks to louden its drumbeat of anger and intimidation against the protesters, who have staged 10 weeks of relentless rallies to demand greater freedoms.
Disneyland Shanghai sued over ‘double standards’
A Chinese student is suing American giant Disney alleging double standards because the company bans visitors to its Asian theme parks from taking their own food.
The lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland takes the entertainment company to task because the same strictures do not apply in its US or European parks.
The legal action, which has sparked widespread support on social media, comes as China and the US spar over trade, and as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies.
The student, surnamed Wang, says she had her "rights violated" after being barred from bringing in her own meal, forcing her to buy "overpriced" food inside the park.
Jeffrey Epstein died after both guards ‘fell asleep’: report
Both guards assigned to protect accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein fell asleep while they were supposed to be protecting him from himself, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
"The two guards who were in the jail unit where Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself fell asleep and failed to check on him for about three hours, then falsified records to cover up their mistake, a law enforcement official and a prison official said on Tuesday," the newspaper reported.