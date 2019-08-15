Quantcast
‘Go back’: Man faces hate crime charges after ice pick attack on Hispanic biker waving Mexican flag

2 hours ago

An Illinois man is facing hate crime charges after he allegedly attacked a Hispanic man with an ice pick.

ABC News Radio reported that 67-year-old Joseph Zens is accused of abruptly changing lanes in his 2009 Hyundai SUV to force a 57-year-old Latino biker off the road.

According to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Zens yelled racial slurs and expletives at the victim. The statement said that Zens told the man to “go back to his country.”

Zens reportedly struck the victim with an ice pick as he got on his motorcycle and tried to move away. The victim was eventually able to call 911.

Deputies later arrested Zens at his home without incident.

In addition to hate crimes charges, Zens is facing a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge. He was released after posting $15,000 bail. A court date is set for Aug. 28.

“This type of hateful conduct will never be tolerated in Lake County,” Lake County State’s Attorney Michael G. Nerheim insisted in a statement.

