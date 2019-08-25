Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Go back to China’: Racist white woman goes berserk after she alleged hits ‘chinky’ Asian woman’s car

Published

12 mins ago

on

A racist white woman who was identified as Carla Waldman unleashed a rant on a Asian woman over parking conditions at a Canadian shopping center.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, Waldman can be seen complaining about Xu’s parking even though Waldman’s car has crossed over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” Waldman says in the video, sticking her tongue out at Xu.

“You crossed the line,” Xu points out as the camera pans down to show the two cars touching.

“You don’t know a damn thing!” Waldman shouts. “Go back to China where you belong. You f*cking asshole.”

“Chinky, chinky, China lady,” Waldman sings. “Chinky, chinky, China lady. You give your people a bad name here and we hate you people. Go back where you belong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“F*ck you, f*cking c*nt,” the white woman adds before leaving.

According to CNBC, Richmond police are investigating the incident.

“In order to ensure the integrity of the investigation and privacy of the individuals involved, we are asking the public to respect the investigative process and refrain from posting any comments on social media” Inspector Sunny Parmar said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xu explained to CNBC that she recorded the conversation because Waldman hit her car. She said that she waited in the parking lot for the driver to return when Waldman showed up.

“She just denied and asked where I’m from,” Xu said. “I said, ‘This is not the point, the thing is that we’ve got an accident here.'”

Waldman told CNBC that she did not regret using racist language.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not regret anything I said to her because she was a very mean person,” Waldman said. “I don’t care what they’re calling me. I am not a racist person.”

Watch the video below.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

‘Go back to China’: Racist white woman goes berserk after she alleged hits ‘chinky’ Asian woman’s car

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

A racist white woman who was identified as Carla Waldman unleashed a rant on a Asian woman over parking conditions at a Canadian shopping center.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, Waldman can be seen complaining about Xu's parking even though Waldman's car has crossed over the line.

"We don't want you here because you can't drive," Waldman says in the video, sticking her tongue out at Xu.

"You crossed the line," Xu points out as the camera pans down to show the two cars touching.

"You don't know a damn thing!" Waldman shouts. "Go back to China where you belong. You f*cking asshole."

Continue Reading

Activism

WATCH: Climate activists chant ‘failure of leadership’ at Tom Perez after DNC votes against climate debate

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 24, 2019

By

Activists walked out of the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco after the organization voted against allowing a climate change debate during the 2020 primary.

DNC Chair Tom Perez imposed strict rules on the debates, which prevented a climate change debate from occurring. Climate activists had forced a vote, hoping to overrule the party boss.

"The Democratic Party needs the energy, motivation, and organizing capacity of young people to defeat Trump in 2020. But Tom Perez keeps shooting the party in the foot by rejecting that energy and turning it away," the Sunrise Movement said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOPer Joni Ernst booed and peppered with questions about guns at tense Iowa town hall

Published

1 week ago

on

August 18, 2019

By

In videos uploaded to Twitter, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) received a chorus of boos and shouts from a town hall crowd after she tried to blame mass shootings on mental health issues, with one person shouting, "Do something!"

According to a report from Iowa Starting Line, the embattled Iowa Senator whose approval numbers have dropped, due in part to President Donald Trump, was pressed by one local teacher about changing gun laws so she can get back to the job she was hired for.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image