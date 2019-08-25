‘Go back to China’: Racist white woman goes berserk after she alleged hits ‘chinky’ Asian woman’s car
A racist white woman who was identified as Carla Waldman unleashed a rant on a Asian woman over parking conditions at a Canadian shopping center.
In a video that went viral over the weekend, Waldman can be seen complaining about Xu’s parking even though Waldman’s car has crossed over the line.
“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” Waldman says in the video, sticking her tongue out at Xu.
“You crossed the line,” Xu points out as the camera pans down to show the two cars touching.
“You don’t know a damn thing!” Waldman shouts. “Go back to China where you belong. You f*cking asshole.”
“Chinky, chinky, China lady,” Waldman sings. “Chinky, chinky, China lady. You give your people a bad name here and we hate you people. Go back where you belong.”
“F*ck you, f*cking c*nt,” the white woman adds before leaving.
According to CNBC, Richmond police are investigating the incident.
“In order to ensure the integrity of the investigation and privacy of the individuals involved, we are asking the public to respect the investigative process and refrain from posting any comments on social media” Inspector Sunny Parmar said in a statement.
Xu explained to CNBC that she recorded the conversation because Waldman hit her car. She said that she waited in the parking lot for the driver to return when Waldman showed up.
“She just denied and asked where I’m from,” Xu said. “I said, ‘This is not the point, the thing is that we’ve got an accident here.'”
Waldman told CNBC that she did not regret using racist language.
“I do not regret anything I said to her because she was a very mean person,” Waldman said. “I don’t care what they’re calling me. I am not a racist person.”
Watch the video below.
Activism
Activism
WATCH: Climate activists chant ‘failure of leadership’ at Tom Perez after DNC votes against climate debate
Activists walked out of the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco after the organization voted against allowing a climate change debate during the 2020 primary.
DNC Chair Tom Perez imposed strict rules on the debates, which prevented a climate change debate from occurring. Climate activists had forced a vote, hoping to overrule the party boss.
"The Democratic Party needs the energy, motivation, and organizing capacity of young people to defeat Trump in 2020. But Tom Perez keeps shooting the party in the foot by rejecting that energy and turning it away," the Sunrise Movement said in a statement.
2020 Election
GOPer Joni Ernst booed and peppered with questions about guns at tense Iowa town hall
In videos uploaded to Twitter, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) received a chorus of boos and shouts from a town hall crowd after she tried to blame mass shootings on mental health issues, with one person shouting, "Do something!"
According to a report from Iowa Starting Line, the embattled Iowa Senator whose approval numbers have dropped, due in part to President Donald Trump, was pressed by one local teacher about changing gun laws so she can get back to the job she was hired for.