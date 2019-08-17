‘Go back to Harlem!’: Florida woman has n-word laced meltdown after bumping black woman’s shopping cart

On Saturday, the Atlanta Black Star reported an incident in Florida, in which a white woman screamed racial slurs at a black woman at a Publix supermarket in Miami after their shopping carts jostled each other.

After the woman allegedly banged into Nicki Johnson’s cart, she refused to apologize, saying, “I didn’t hit you with my cart, and f**k you, you f**king n****r.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson whipped out her cell phone camera, and began recording the incident, saying “You, why don’t you call me a n****r again?”

“You thinking I’m sorry?” snapped the woman. “Let me tell you something, I don’t have to call you anything. Get away from me, I will call security and there are surveillance videos. Get away from me!”

The woman then turned and walked away, screamed, “N****r!” and threatened to call the police. “Stop following me!” she shouted.

“I’m leaving the store, baby,” replied Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good, leave!” snapped the woman. “Go back to Harlem!”

Watch below: