Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Go back to where you came from’: White woman shoves and flips off Muslim woman at water park — in front of kids

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Wednesday, video footage circulated of an incident that took place at the Sesame Place Water Park in Middleton Township, Pennsylvania, in which a white woman pushed around Zafirah Moore, a Muslim woman, and flipped her off in front of children.

She also allegedly told her to “go back to where you came from.” (Moore was born in Philadelphia.)

The actual moment the woman screamed “Go back to where you came from” was not captured in the recording — but Moore’s reaction to the diatribe was.

“Wow, in front of all these kids,” Moore can be heard saying. “This is terrible! This woman told me to go back to where I came from!”

“Go f**k yourself, you b***h!” snapped the woman, who then lunged at her and tried to grab her phone, shouting “Don’t take no pictures of me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Daily Mail, Moore is now considering legal action against her assailant. Sesame Place has also stated that they will ban the woman from their premises.

“Go back where you came from” is becoming a favorite racist attack by supporters of President Donald Trump, who last month told four Democratic congresswomen of color — three of which were born in the United States — to do the same.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and his aides go on bizarre attack after hospital visit over something that didn’t happen

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and the White House are outraged — but it's not actually clear what is fueling their anger.

On his visit to Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, the president visited a hospital without the press to meet with workers and victims of the weekend's mass shooting. After leaving the state — headed to El Paso, Texas, the site of another massacre — the president's aides went on the attack against Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley - LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place w/ the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today. They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can..

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas sheriff’s deputy faces calls to resign after ‘racist and misogynistic’ Facebook posts involving elf dolls

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

On Wednesday, KXAN News reported that several residents of Williamson County, Texas are calling on the Commissioners Court to fire a sheriff's deputy, Commander Steve Deaton, following a series of "racist and misogynistic" Facebook posts.

The posts depict a series of Barbie dolls and elf dolls posed in ways that imply sexual assault. In one post, a black elf doll holds the hair of a white Barbie doll, with the caption, "Sticking to etiquette our elf holds the hair of his date to the party while she pukes. Silently though he wonders whether the roofie he slipped her earlier will still be effective."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Go back to where you came from’: White woman shoves and flips off Muslim woman at water park — in front of kids

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

On Wednesday, video footage circulated of an incident that took place at the Sesame Place Water Park in Middleton Township, Pennsylvania, in which a white woman pushed around Zafirah Moore, a Muslim woman, and flipped her off in front of children.

She also allegedly told her to "go back to where you came from." (Moore was born in Philadelphia.)

The actual moment the woman screamed "Go back to where you came from" was not captured in the recording — but Moore's reaction to the diatribe was.

"Wow, in front of all these kids," Moore can be heard saying. "This is terrible! This woman told me to go back to where I came from!"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image