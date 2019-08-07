‘Go back to where you came from’: White woman shoves and flips off Muslim woman at water park — in front of kids

On Wednesday, video footage circulated of an incident that took place at the Sesame Place Water Park in Middleton Township, Pennsylvania, in which a white woman pushed around Zafirah Moore, a Muslim woman, and flipped her off in front of children.

She also allegedly told her to “go back to where you came from.” (Moore was born in Philadelphia.)

The actual moment the woman screamed “Go back to where you came from” was not captured in the recording — but Moore’s reaction to the diatribe was.

“Wow, in front of all these kids,” Moore can be heard saying. “This is terrible! This woman told me to go back to where I came from!”

“Go f**k yourself, you b***h!” snapped the woman, who then lunged at her and tried to grab her phone, shouting “Don’t take no pictures of me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Daily Mail, Moore is now considering legal action against her assailant. Sesame Place has also stated that they will ban the woman from their premises.

“Go back where you came from” is becoming a favorite racist attack by supporters of President Donald Trump, who last month told four Democratic congresswomen of color — three of which were born in the United States — to do the same.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT