Quantcast
Connect with us

Good cop, bad cop: How Ivanka and Don Jr. troll different sides of Trump’s base

Published

49 mins ago

on

When Donald Trump won the United States’ 2016 presidential election, there were consequences not only for Trump, but for his children as well. The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. has been serving as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but he is also a key figure in the president’s reelection campaign. And the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, became a White House adviser along with her husband Jared Kushner. But while Donald, Jr. and Ivanka have both become prominent figures in right-wing Republican politics, their approaches have been radically different. And when Don, Jr. and Ivanka are compared, one sees a clear “good cop/bad cop” contrast coming from the right.

The 37-year-old Ivanka has shied away from the type of incendiary, caustic remarks that her father makes on a regular basis. The 41-year-old Don, Jr., on the other hand, clearly takes after his father; he’s snarky, crude and in-your-face, often doing things that his sister wouldn’t dream of doing — for example, mocking Palo Alto University psychology professor after she alleged that Justice Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her back in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google “asshole” and “Donald Trump, Jr.,” and a lot comes up. But to the president’s hardcore base, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Matt Mackowiak, president of the right-wing consulting firm Potomac Strategy Group, recently told Politico that Don, Jr., not unlike his father, loves “trolling” on “an active basis.” And Mackowiak, comparing Don, Jr. and President Trump, asserted that the son is “more current. He can use modern-day tactics, understands how to make a sharp argument, understands how to sort of cheekily criticize someone, sort of demonstrate a clever but cutting approach. In a way, it’s almost like he’s a next-generation model.”

Ivanka, on the other hand, has carefully avoided “trolling,” as Mackowiak puts it, and fancies herself as a more intellectual type of conservative. The president, who is notorious for his short attention span and aversion to reading, has even said that the amount of reading his daughter does makes him uncomfortable.

One need only check Don, Jr. and Ivanka’s Twitter threads to see how radically different their posts are. Ivanka tries to position herself as a thoughtful promoter of right-wing policy — sort of a Millennial Peggy Noonan. Don, Jr., in contrast, loves being every bit as nasty as his father, if not worse. The in-your-face tone of Don, Jr.’s Twitter feed is absent from Ivanka’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Ivanka has plenty of critics. And while Don, Jr. is the face of mean-spirited privilege, Ivanka often comes across as the face of clueless, out-of-touch privilege.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently slammed Ivanka for an August 6 tweet in which Ivanka compared violence during a Chicago weekend to the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Although Ivanka tried to come across as sympathetic, Lightfoot stressed that if she wanted to help, she should at least get her facts and figures straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether or not President Trump is reelected in 2020, Don, Jr. and Ivanka will likely maintain their involvement in right-wing politics. Don, Jr. is well-liked by the ugliest parts of the Fox News/AM talk radio world, while Ivanka — who some on the far right view as a RINO or Republican in Name Only — will no doubt continue to portray herself as a kinder, gentler type of conservative (to borrow the words of the late President George H.W. Bush). But as Lightfoot pointed out, Ivanka’s attempts at playing “good cop” in the Trumpian world can fall embarrassingly flat.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the 5 wildest moments from President Trump’s rally in New Hampshire

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

During his campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, President Donald Trump railed against "radical socialism," ridiculed a man’s weight, praised a lawmaker who previously called for shooting Hillary Clinton and told supporters they have "no choice" but to vote for him or the stock market will plummet.

In a week when bond markets flashed warning signs of a recession and the stock market had its worst day of the year, Trump stopped by New Hampshire, which he lost in 2016 by less 3,000 votes, to defend policies that are rattling many business investors and insist his Democratic rivals are "socialists" who would slow the country's decade-long economic expansion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors investigating Trump pal David Pecker over Saudi connections: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

According to a report from Mother Jones, the FBI -- at the request of federal prosecutors working in the Southern District of New York office -- have been investigating one of Donald Trump's associates for working with the Saudi government illegally.

The investigation concerns a special edition published by the National Enquirer that cast a favorable light on Saudi Arabia and controversial leader Mohammed bin Salman that was created at the behest of American Media head David Pecker.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Good cop, bad cop: How Ivanka and Don Jr. troll different sides of Trump’s base

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

When Donald Trump won the United States’ 2016 presidential election, there were consequences not only for Trump, but for his children as well. The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. has been serving as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but he is also a key figure in the president’s reelection campaign. And the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, became a White House adviser along with her husband Jared Kushner. But while Donald, Jr. and Ivanka have both become prominent figures in right-wing Republican politics, their approaches have been radically different. And when Don, Jr. and Ivanka are compared, one sees a clear “good cop/bad cop” contrast coming from the right.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image