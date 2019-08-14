Quantcast
GOP chairwoman ridiculed after boasting Trump is statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, and Warren in North Carolina

4 mins ago

On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gleefully trumpeted the results of a poll from the conservative Civitas Institute on the state of the presidential race in North Carolina, suggesting that the results mean “four more years” for President Donald Trump:

Unfortunately for Trump, that poll does not paint the rosy picture she appears to think it does. As many commenters pointed out, because the poll’s margin of error is 4.38 percent, this means former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are statistically tied with the president, in a state that he only narrowly won in 2016 and that he cannot afford to lose.

McDaniel was roundly mocked on Twitter for her attempt to spin bad numbers:

