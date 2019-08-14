GOP chairwoman ridiculed after boasting Trump is statistically tied with Biden, Sanders, and Warren in North Carolina
On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gleefully trumpeted the results of a poll from the conservative Civitas Institute on the state of the presidential race in North Carolina, suggesting that the results mean “four more years” for President Donald Trump:
New @NCCivitas polling in swing-state North Carolina has @realDonaldTrump beating every leading 2020 Democrat!
Trump: 45
Biden: 44
Trump: 46
Sanders: 44
Trump: 47
Harris: 41
Trump: 46
Warren: 43#FourMoreYears
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 14, 2019
Unfortunately for Trump, that poll does not paint the rosy picture she appears to think it does. As many commenters pointed out, because the poll’s margin of error is 4.38 percent, this means former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are statistically tied with the president, in a state that he only narrowly won in 2016 and that he cannot afford to lose.
McDaniel was roundly mocked on Twitter for her attempt to spin bad numbers:
You’re touting…a two point spread…in NC? pic.twitter.com/QsTLgkuqLB
— Matt Wilt (@MattWilt803) August 14, 2019
And you gotta love that NC gerrymandering. You think it’s in the bag. These poll numbers are within the margin of error & no conclusion can be drawn.
If you were a smart @GOP operative, you would not have sent out this tweet. Because you’re gonna get the ratio.
— Chris #EnoughIsEnough Griffith (@streetnoodle) August 14, 2019
Yikes. This is the best poll you can find? North Carolina?
You jagoffs must be scared.
— Shower Cap (@CapShower) August 14, 2019
Dont look now….but#NorthCarolina poll of polls (all polls on average)#Biden 51,3#Trump 43,7#Biden + 7,6https://t.co/1EJeXAiekD
— UnitedDemocrats (@DemocraticSurge) August 14, 2019
A Republican pollster has it tied in North Carolina. Great news for Dems.
— DrSquishy (@DrSquishy) August 14, 2019
You should have left this in the drafts. pic.twitter.com/Z61zI5ASED
— CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 14, 2019
Pssst. *Being ahead of a self-described socialist by only two points in North Carolina is not good news for a sitting republican president.*
— Patrick White (@whitepatrick) August 14, 2019
Gee Ronna, I wouldn't be crowing about poll leads that thin, even before the dow fell 800 Points. Maybe Uncle Mitt can get you a gig at one of his companies. You might want to look at that. Um, quick.
— Angela Clare📎 🇺🇸 🆘 🍩 (@AngelaCPMills) August 14, 2019
