GOP is still accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a megadonor caught in prostitution scandal

In February, Republican megadoner John W. Childs was charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.

Childs was charged in the same sting that implicated Robert Kraft, the outspoken owner of the Eagles.

Since the sting, Childs has continued to be a major funder to Republican groups and candidates, reports CNBC.

He’s given a total of $330,000 to Republicans, according to FEC filings.

The primary recipients of his largesse have been the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

At least two Republican senators, including Martha McSally of Arizona and Mike Braun of Indiana, have donated the contributions they received from Childs. According to Ballotpedia, Childs has previously be dubbed “the Republican ATM.”

Childs maintains his innocence.