GOP lawmaker cut the mic on black woman’s facts — but let white men spew ‘lunacy and lies’: report
The Republican chair of a Tennessee legislative committee is under fire for cutting off the microphone while a woman of color was speaking — but allowing white men to spew “lunacy.”
“It took all of five minutes for Sen. Mike Bell, chairman of the Tennessee General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, to prove Cherisse Scott’s point. Scott is founder and CEO of Sister Reach, a Memphis organization that fights for reproductive freedom and health for rural women and girls of color struggling with poverty,” Memphis Commercial Appeal columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee explained.
“Last week, Scott was telling the committee, which is considering a measure that would effectively ban most abortions in the state, that the “colonial and supremacist,” ideologies behind it would result in more death for women who looked like her,” she explained. “It was then that Bell, a Riceville Republican, acted on those supremacist tendencies that Scott alluded to; tendencies which made him tolerate lunacy and lies from other speakers, but not passion and facts from Scott, who was the only African American woman to testify.”
“He shut off her microphone. He summoned the sergeant-at-arms to remove her,” Weathersbee reported. “She turned to the audience and kept talking. Then, he announced a five-minute recess and left the room.”
Scott blasted the Republican’s actions.
“I was the only black woman to speak, but they didn’t really want to listen to me talk about my lived experiences,” Scott said. “It also shows the racism and the sexism, because they couldn’t bear to hear a black woman talk about how this could impact us…”
Weathersbee reminded who Bell did not cut off.
“Bell didn’t cut off Hal Rounds, a Fayetteville, Tennessee man who, among other things, claimed to have a “conceptual memory,” of being born,” she noted. “He didn’t cut off Alan Keyes, a perennial presidential candidate with neither a salient point to make nor a Tennessee residency. And he didn’t cut off June Griffin, founder of the Tennessee Committee for The Bill of Rights, when she lamented the lack of prosecutions for moral turpitude, and said the nation never had a problem with morals until after the 1960s.”
The columnist blasted the Republican lawmaker.
“Apparently, Scott’s words, which called out Christian hypocrisy, among other things, were too much for Bell,” she suggested. “Yet if Bell was that dismissive of the only black woman who deigned to address the committee, that speaks to how people like him don’t care about saving fetuses or women as much as they care about keeping them in their place. Whether it’s by curtailing their speaking time or curtailing their rights.”
Read the full column.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Here’s why Jeffrey Epstein surrounded himself with scientists
The list of confidants and friends who were fêted by the late financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein included a number of prominent scientists. Among the eye-popping names that appeared on the list: the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking, Nobel-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould, physicist Frank Wilczek, neurologist Oliver Sacks, and geneticist George M. Church.
Breaking Banner
Trump just humiliated his own son with an absurd tweet about Greenland
President Donald Trump confirmed multiple reports this weekend when he said that he does, indeed, hope to buy Greenland and make it part of the United States.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the country, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is “not for sale”: “Greenland belongs to Greenland.” Which should be the end of the story. Unfortunately, it’s not.
On Monday, Trump sent the following tweet, apparently trying to quell suspicions that the president just regards Greenland as another place to expand his business empire:
Breaking Banner
Trump’s resolve on background checks ‘substantially softened’ after call from NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: NYT
President Donald Trump has reversed his promises to fight for gun control, The New York Times reported Monday.
"Days after a pair of deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Trump said he was prepared to endorse what he described as 'very meaningful background checks' that would be possible because of his 'greater influence now over the Senate and over the House,'" the newspaper reported.
"But after discussions with gun rights advocates during his two-week working vacation in Bedminster, N.J. — including talks with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association — Mr. Trump’s resolve appears to have substantially softened, and he has reverted to reiterating the conservative positions on the gun issue he has espoused since the 2016 campaign," The Times reported.