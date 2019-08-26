Quantcast
GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy abruptly resigns from Congress

12 mins ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) has abruptly decided to resign from Congress, according to Politco reporter Jake Sherman.

Shortly after Sherman reported Duffy’s resignation, the congressman posted about his decision to step down on his personal Facebook page.

In his announcement, Duffy said that he needs to resign to dedicate more time to deal with medical issues of a soon-to-be-born baby who is set to arrive sometime in October.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” Duffy wrote. “It is not an easy decision — because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy will formally step down in less than one month on September 23rd.

Duffy, a staunch conservative who has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, represents a Republican-leaning district that Cook Political Report rates as tilted seven points toward the GOP.

Despite the “blue wave” that helped Democrats retake Congress in 2018, Duffy won his reelection race easily and defeated Democratic challenger Margaret Engebretson by more than 20 points.

Breaking Banner

