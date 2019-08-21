Gov. Jay Inslee withdraws from presidential election

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he was officially leaving the presidential race Thursday.

He said that he got into the race with the intention of trying to raise the important issue of climate change and demand the issue be part of the conversation in the debates.

The Democratic Party has refused to have a debate that focuses exclusively on climate change, despite the numerous plans, ideas and approaches from the 20-plus candidates running for president.

He said that he isn’t currently endorsing other candidates for 2020, but he hopes that his “atlas” for a climate plan will be adopted by other candidates.