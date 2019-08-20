Quantcast
Connect with us

Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky teachers only protested him so they wouldn’t have to go to work

Published

42 mins ago

on

In a local radio interview on Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) appeared to suggest that teachers in his state only launched protests against his administration so that they could get time off from work.

“The same bill came forward again this summer when nobody was in school, and nobody showed up,” Bevin told right-wing talk radio host Brian Thomas. “When it’s vacation time, people are a little less worked up it seems.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers across Kentucky staged so-called “sickouts” in response to a Bevin-backed plan in the state legislature that would massively scale back teacher pensions — cuts that were ultimately ruled illegal by the Kentucky Supreme Court (in fact, the bill that was introduced this summer was not actually “the same bill,” and was a much more modest change to state pensions).

At the time, Bevin scorned the protesting teachers, even suggesting that it’s their fault if students get molested while no one is at school to watch them.

State Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democrat challenging Bevin for the governor’s mansion, fired off a scathing response to Bevin’s insulting remarks:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bevin, an ardent support of President Donald Trump, consistently polls as the least popular governor in America due to his unpopular public benefits proposals and his alienation of fellow Republicans with petty feuds. The election will take place this November.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Republican donors any recession will be ‘moderate and short’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has spent the last week claiming that any talk of a recession is a conspiracy theory by the media and part of a leftist coup against him.

The message didn't seem to get to his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who told Republican donors this week that the recession will be a quick one.

Politico reported the comments Tuesday, saying that it was part of a Jackson, Wyoming fundraiser with White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are supposed to be "camping" with their family, according to her Instagram channel.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade on the Kindom of Denmark on Tuesday.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump Tweeted.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future," Trump added.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I can take five points off him’: Scaramucci launchings SuperPAC to kill off Trump’s re-election

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci will be openly campaigning against President Donald Trump.

"I can no longer in good conscience support the president’s reelection," Scaramucci, also known as "The Mooch," wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published online Monday night.

Now he's going even further. Republican strategist Mike Murphy tweeted Tuesday that Scaramucci is "launching and funding a new SuperPAC to run ads against Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image