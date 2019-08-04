‘Grim Reaper’ #MassacreMitch and #TrumpsTerrorists trends as Americans demand action to stop mass shootings

Less than a week after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Less than 14 hours after losing nearly two dozen Americans, another gunman opened fire on people in Dayton, Ohio.

The internet went after those who’ve blocked any progress on sensible gun reform. An overwhelming 61 percent of Americans believe that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, according to the latest Gallup poll. Yet, each mass shooting brings with it those saying it’s “too soon” to talk about change. In 2019 alone, there have been more mass shootings than days, CBS News reported. There have been 216 days of the year, and thus far, there have been 251 mass shootings in the U.S.

You can read the anger and frustration from the tweets below:

Trump is now deleting his tweets calling immigrants an “invasion” now that he inspired the El Paso shooter to murder 20 people to “stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Sorry @realDonaldTrump, but the internet is forever.#TrumpsTerrorists pic.twitter.com/yeiZjcjve8 — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 4, 2019

Trump just deleted all of these tweets that called immigrants "invaders". Please don't share them everywhere you possibly can. It will upset him and he won't enjoy his golf game this afternoon.#EnoughIsEnough #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #ThisIsAmerica #TrumpsTerrorists https://t.co/eJcepe3hqd — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2019

GOP Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy blamed the shooting on video games and social media. They have the SAME video games in other countries but not the same gun violence. Why? Because of our lax gun laws!! #TrumpsTerrorists — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 4, 2019

Hate is not a mental illness.

Hate is taught.

And released into the world to inflict damage.

This is the current curriculum of Donald Trump University.#TrumpsTerrorists — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 4, 2019

Oh, I'm sure that'll keep #TrumpsTerrorists from committing mass murder of Jews/Muslims/Latinos again. Well done @IvankaTrump You've blossomed into a true #ComplicitGOP shill. pic.twitter.com/Sker08BHJm — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 4, 2019

Donald Trump’s day so far: – #TrumpsTerrorists are striking everywhere

– Trump tweets “much information has already be learned”

– He blows it even when he’s trying to sound normal

– Impeach him right now

– Trump and his terrorists need to go to prison

– It’s still only noon — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 4, 2019

Empty words mean nothing when you and the Russia-loving traitors in your party keep taking the NRA's blood money. RESIGN. #TrumpsTerrorists pic.twitter.com/fF1oNjIMkL — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 4, 2019

Too bad our right to life isn't as important to them as their right to shoot things.

This is America!#TrumpsTerrorists #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #WhiteNationalistTerrorism pic.twitter.com/KPo5yfXGTM — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) August 4, 2019

White supremacist and right-wing terrorism is the number one threat to America's national security. #TrumpsTerrorists — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) August 4, 2019

Trump looks super concerned about the #MassShootings in Dayton and El Paso as he crashes weddings and golfs. 🤔 #TrumpsTerrorists #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/GBdb9ai9Qg — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2019

Whoever edited this please contact me. I want to buy you all the beers you would like. Cheers!

🍺🍻🍺

#TrumpsTerrorists pic.twitter.com/iBgj0xqw6L — AKA Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Immigrants do not scare me. People of color do not scare me. Muslim people do not scare me. Angry ignorant white kids with guns who love Trump and think all the groups above are our enemies scare me.#TrumpsTerrorists pic.twitter.com/jGlhtOWQkw — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 4, 2019

apparently some people can’t walk and ignore gun control at the same time #MassacreMitch — coco (@duhhhcoco) August 4, 2019

This is the gun legislation McConnell won’t allow a vote on:https://t.co/lr3Rga7Mtg #MassacreMitch — Christina Moore (@Cmoore704) August 4, 2019

Something for the grieving and those suffering trauma to remember: As of February 2018, Mitch McConnell had received $1.26 million in NRA donations. Of course he'll let people keep dying. That's what they're paying him to do. #MassacreMitch pic.twitter.com/brRsqAt6Jm — JRehling (@JRehling) August 4, 2019

Well, the Russian state did get its money & operators into the NRA, AND spawned several white supremacist groups like League of the South. So, it’s kinda the same master for him.#MassacreMitch https://t.co/5Un7Haf3Kh — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) August 4, 2019

#MassacreMitch is NRA’s bitch. Funnily enough the NRA is Russia’s psyops and it all circles back to #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/ajoI3Jfb8Q — Lisa Jocko (@lisa_jocko) August 4, 2019

#MassacreMitch likes to tell people he’s the grim reaper. pic.twitter.com/0jPtrEy4vw — North Dakota Woman (@DakotaInspired) August 4, 2019

#MoscowMitch aka #MassacreMitch

won’t let a gun reform bill go to vote because he knows it would pass. https://t.co/zWL0tAjvii — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) August 4, 2019

This maggot has two nicknames now. #MoscowMitch and #MassacreMitch. Do your job by allowing votes on election security and gun background checks or face the consequences. We will remove you from office in 2020. pic.twitter.com/FEMPuCAbuG — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) August 4, 2019

Earlier this year, the House passed a bill requiring background checks on all firearm sales but @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell wouldn't bring it to the floor for a vote. It's time to reconvene the Senate now to pass the bill in light of Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. #MassacreMitch — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 4, 2019