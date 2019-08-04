Quantcast
‘Grim Reaper’ #MassacreMitch and #TrumpsTerrorists trends as Americans demand action to stop mass shootings

Less than a week after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Less than 14 hours after losing nearly two dozen Americans, another gunman opened fire on people in Dayton, Ohio.

The internet went after those who’ve blocked any progress on sensible gun reform. An overwhelming 61 percent of Americans believe that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, according to the latest Gallup poll. Yet, each mass shooting brings with it those saying it’s “too soon” to talk about change. In 2019 alone, there have been more mass shootings than days, CBS News reported. There have been 216 days of the year, and thus far, there have been 251 mass shootings in the U.S.

You can read the anger and frustration from the tweets below:

Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder after accidentally tripping on his patio

August 4, 2019

By

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has perfected tripping over his own politics, but Sunday he tripped over something on his patio, falling and fracturing his shoulder.

Politico reported from McConnell's spokesperson that the Senate leader intends to work from home and give direction to Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rob Portman (R-OH), who are both dealing with mass shootings in their home states.

The senator, who has become known as Moscow Mitch, "has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville," spokesman David Popp said. "This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend."

US mourns two mass shootings as debate rages over Trump rhetoric

August 4, 2019

By

The United States was in mourning Sunday for victims of two mass shootings that killed 29 people in less than 24 hours as debate raged over whether President Donald Trump's rhetoric was partly to blame for surging gun violence.

The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later.

In Texas another 26 people were wounded, and 27 in Ohio. In Dayton, the shooter, armed with a long gun, was killed by police in less than a minute. They just happened to be nearby and prevented a casualty toll that could have been many times greater, local officials said.

Soledad O’Brien owns Texas GOPer for whitewashing mass shooting: ‘The shooter is quoting the president’

August 4, 2019

By

Responding to a tweet From Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who attempted to put some distance between the El Paso shooter and President Donald Trump, journalist Soledad O'Brien shut the Republican down with one irrefutable fact about the anti-Mexican white terrorist.

According to Cornyn, an avid Trump defender, "I spent some of my early years growing up in El Paso The “manifesto” published by the shooter revealed his intent to sow ethnic divisions in this community, our state and nation. His twisted vision will not succeed. #ElPasoStrong "

O'Brien wasn't having it, firing back on Twitter: "The shooter is quoting the President of the United States."

