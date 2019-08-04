‘Grow the f*ck up’: Tomi Lahren gets chewed out after blaming ‘over-medication’ for trend of white shooters

Fox News host Tomi Lahren argued over the weekend that two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio had been caused by “over-medication” and “absentee parents.”

“It’s not Trump’s fault. It’s not the NRA’s fault,” Lahren wrote in a Sunday tweet just hours after 29 people were gunned down in El Paso and Dayton, where suspects in both shootings were white.

“When will our nation wake up and realize we have a youth mental health crisis likely caused by over-medication, absentee parents, and a culture that glorifies infamy and notoriety above God, family and community?” Lahren asked.

Twitter users responded by condemning the Fox News personality.

I'm pretty sure that when a white nationalist uses a gun to murder 20 people while basically quoting TRUMP, it's not a mental health thing. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 4, 2019

Tomi, grow the f**k up. No one NEEDS a gun. But people do need their family and their friends. You've all got blood on your hands. — Ben Fletcher (@BenSFletcher) August 4, 2019

Every country has mental health issues. Only one has Trump and the NRA… So the biggest of fuck yous goes to you today, Tomi. Congrats. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 4, 2019

Wow Tami your right ,, no other country’s have any of these things — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) August 4, 2019

It was so nice when you weren’t here for a few days. Can we try that again? — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 4, 2019

You cannot spin this one, Tomi. You're all culpable. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 4, 2019

Wrong. The US is only unique in that we make guns easily available & we have leaders & overpaid uninformed pundits spouting hate unchecked. Look in the mirror. — Jess Phoenix 🌋🏳️‍🌈🤠 (@jessphoenix2018) August 4, 2019

ALL countries have mental health issues, but mass shootings aren't a problem in any other country. What those countries don't have is the NRA and elected officials beholden to the gun-mad NRA. The problem isn't mentally ill people. The problem is mentally ill people with guns. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 4, 2019

Was it the absentee parents who told this dude the States are being infested with an invasion from Mexico? — Ghost Walsh Dropped Takes (@JoeWalshHotTake) August 4, 2019

It is the NRA & the GOP's fault.

This should have ended when Sandy Hook happened.

This shouldn't be a weekly deranged Trump supporter shootout. But alas, here we are. — Oz, of House Feminist (@OFemmeFataleZ) August 4, 2019

When will you wake up and realize we have a white supremacist problem in this country? Over medication, absentee parents, video games, etc. don't cause racists. — Chief Resistance Officer (@crushthebigots) August 4, 2019

Yep you younger reichwingers folks are mentally ill. I agree. And take the word "God" out of your vile mouth. — Andi G🍷💄🌹 (@AndyGoldi) August 4, 2019

Look at the numbers. 5x the population, 300+ times the rate of gun homicides. It's the guns. — Erin Conroy #SaveOurState #CloseTheCamps (@chargrille) August 4, 2019

You own some too, for your hateful hectoring about migrants and PoC. The child you describe is the one in the mirror, glorifying notoriety above all. Think about the necks you’ve stepped on to get there: family should keep your guns away when you do. — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) August 4, 2019

Nope, white nationalism and racism are not a mental illness they are a choice and it is being incited and upheld by Trump and the GOP, other countries have mental illness….they don't have 250 shootings in 216 days, what could be he difference? Not access to guns right! — Kodiak🆘 (@Sensei415) August 4, 2019