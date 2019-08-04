Quantcast
‘Grow the f*ck up’: Tomi Lahren gets chewed out after blaming ‘over-medication’ for trend of white shooters

Published

58 mins ago

on

Fox News host Tomi Lahren argued over the weekend that two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio had been caused by “over-medication” and “absentee parents.”

“It’s not Trump’s fault. It’s not the NRA’s fault,” Lahren wrote in a Sunday tweet just hours after 29 people were gunned down in El Paso and Dayton, where suspects in both shootings were white.

“When will our nation wake up and realize we have a youth mental health crisis likely caused by over-medication, absentee parents, and a culture that glorifies infamy and notoriety above God, family and community?” Lahren asked.

Twitter users responded by condemning the Fox News personality.

