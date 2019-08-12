Hamptons Trump supporters whine that their neighbors treat them like they ‘have a disease’

Supporters of President Donald Trump who live in the wealthy Hamptons in New York bitterly complained to the New York Post over the weekend that they can’t openly declare their allegiance to the president over fears of reprisals and boycotts to their businesses.

One boutique owner from Southampton told the Post, for example, that Hamptons Trump fans have to remain “in the closet” because “it’s like you have this disease and people want to run away from you.”

A Trump-loving builder from Westhampton, meanwhile, tells the paper that he actually fears getting beat up or worse if he publicly acknowledges how he feels about the president.

“People have really strong opinions here and if you go around wearing a MAGA hat, you really need to fear physical violence,” he explained.

A Sag Harbor art consultant similarly told the Post that keeping quiet about support for Trump was “a matter of survival.”

“We live in the land of the First Amendment, but if you want to stay in business out here, you have to keep your opinions to yourself,” they said. “We are hitting a very dark and strange place as a country.”