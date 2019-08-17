‘He believes he’s a king and a dictator’: Ex-GOP congressman backs impeaching ‘unfit conman’ Trump
President Donald Trump was blasted on MSNBC on Saturday by a former Republican congressman for being an “unfit conman.”
Rev. Al Sharpton interviewed former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) about a recent New York Times op-ed he wrote calling for Trump to face a primary challenge from the right.
“There’s a strong case for President Trump to face a Republican primary challenger,” Walsh wrote. “I know a thing or two about insurgencies. I entered Congress in 2011 as an insurgent Tea Party Republican.”
“He abuses the Constitution for his narcissistic trade war. In private, most congressional Republicans oppose the trade war, but they don’t say anything publicly. But think about this: Mr. Trump’s tariffs are a tax increase on middle-class Americans and are devastating to our farmers,” he argued. “That’s not a smart electoral strategy.”
“The fact is, Mr. Trump is a racial arsonist who encourages bigotry and xenophobia to rouse his base and advance his electoral prospects. In this, he inspires imitators,” Walsh said.
“And despite what his enablers claim, Mr. Trump isn’t a conservative. He’s reckless on fiscal issues; he’s incompetent on the border; he’s clueless on trade; he misunderstands executive power; and he subverts the rule of law. It’s his poor record that makes him most worthy of a primary challenge,” he wrote.
Walsh expanded on his thoughts during the interview with Sharpton.
“This guy isn’t fit for office. That’s why I wrote that piece this week. It was like a wake-up call to Republicans. He’s morally not fit to be president. Every time he opens his mouth, he tells a lie. Every morning he wakes up and insults American after American,” he explained. “That piece was supposed to be a wake-up call that he’s not fit.”
“If you were still in Congress would you support moving to impeach the president based on the Mueller report?” Sharpton asked.
“You read that report and I know you have. It’s a case for impeachment, plain and simple,” he replied. “This is a president that demonstrated he obstructed justice, he believes he’s a king and a dictator. He believes he’s above the law. And it’s in that report.”
Walsh said he hasn’t “ruled anything out” when asked if he might primary Trump in 2020.
Watch:
