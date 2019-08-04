‘He is encouraging this’: Beto O’Rourke nails Trump and Fox News as ‘most responsible’ for racist mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke suggested on Sunday that Fox News and President Donald Trump are helping to indoctrinate white nationalists like the man who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.
During an interview on CNN, O’Rourke insisted that new gun control laws are needed to prevent the sale of “weapons of war.”
The candidate also said that Americans “have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing.”
“There is an environment of it in the United States,” he said. “We see it on Fox News, we — we see it on the Internet and we see it from our commander-in-chief.”
“He is encouraging this,” O’Rourke continued. “He doesn’t just tolerate it, he encourages it, calling immigrants rapists and criminals and seeking to ban all people of one religion. Folks are responding to this. It doesn’t just offend us, it encourages the violence we’re seeing including in my home town of El Paso yesterday.”
O’Rourke noted that the El Paso shooter had cited the Christchurch shooter, who cited Trump in his manifesto.
“This anti-immigrant rhetoric, and again it is not just President Trump, but he’s certainly as the person in the position of greatest public trust in power most responsible for it,” he added. “This is Fox News, this is what we’re seeing on the Internet, this is the toleration of intolerance and racism in this country, and this is what we’re seeing here today and it will continue to happen unless we call it out and unless we change it.”
O’Rourke told CNN that he considers the president to be a “white nationalist.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
‘He is encouraging this’: Beto O’Rourke nails Trump and Fox News as ‘most responsible’ for racist mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke suggested on Sunday that Fox News and President Donald Trump are helping to indoctrinate white nationalists like the man who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.
During an interview on CNN, O'Rourke insisted that new gun control laws are needed to prevent the sale of "weapons of war."
The candidate also said that Americans "have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing."
"There is an environment of it in the United States," he said. "We see it on Fox News, we — we see it on the Internet and we see it from our commander-in-chief."
Breaking Banner
8chan blasted by security expert as ‘safe haven’ for white supremacists to egg each other on to go on killing sprees
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, national security expert Juliette Kayyem lashed out at 8chan, the user-generated chatroom website, for being nothing more than a haven for white supremacists encouraging each other to commit atrocities.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, Kayyem got right to the point after it was pointed out that the El Paso shooter posted his racist manifesto on the board just before he went on his killing spree that left 20 dead.
"It's legal because it is simply the sharing of ideas," she said of the boards. "But what we are seeing with 8chan and others, it actually has become some sort of the announcement of my terror attack, as we saw it with El Paso, as well as a place that not just promotes this ideology but sort of eggs it on."
Breaking Banner
Dayton mass shooting witness describes chaos outside bar: ‘When you hit the street you saw the bodies’
Interviewed early Sunday morning, two women who were inside a Dayton bar as a shooter opened fire, described the chaos and the bodies they saw after nine were killed and 16 wounded.
Speaking with a young woman identified as Tiffany, she was asked about a woman she had encountered earlier in the evening.
"You saw a young woman that you spoke to in one of the clubs that you were in and describe the next time you saw her" she was asked.
"She was laying on the concrete dead outside of the club that we were at," she replied recalling that earlier, "We told each other that we liked each other's outfits and we thought each other were cute."