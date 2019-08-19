He ‘knows where lots of Trump bodies are buried’: Ex-Mueller associate says president’s latest dissension spells trouble

President Donald Trump has reportedly fallen out with a decades-long friend, private equity real estate investor Tom Barrack, who is currently the focus of a federal investigation into how the money from Trump’s inaugural fund was raised and spent.

On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a key reason why Trump may want to distance himself from Barrack at this point:

ADVERTISEMENT

Televised hearings are in our future (can’t come soon enough). Tom Barrack knows where lots of Trump’s bodies are buried (figuratively speaking), inaugural committee bodies and others. Let’s hope Barrack is already quietly assisting prosecutors. https://t.co/BlgsiaX0YP — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 19, 2019

Sources close to Trump have suggested the president is genuinely upset at the allegations that Barrack, who chaired the inaugural committee, may have used it for personal gain.

But if Barrack cooperates with prosecutors, it is anyone’s guess what information he could reveal against the president — which, if it transpires that he or his family members had any role in the misconduct, could have implications beyond mere embarrassment for the president.