‘We’re getting laughed at’: Steve King’s constituents slam him as an embarrassment to Iowa

On MSNBC Thursday, reporter Josh Letterman talked to Iowa voters about the comments by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) that rape and incest are necessary for population growth — and found overwhelming disgust.

“We’ve been talking to folks here in Fort Dodge as they show up for work and do some of their shopping this morning,” said Letterman. “The collective reaction has been a deep sigh. People are tired of this. They’ve heard these kind of comments from Steve King before. They’re not happy about the way that it represents Iowa to the rest of the country. Take a listen.”

“I don’t feel very good about it. I think we could do better,” said local Bob Rustvold. “He should resign or people should fire him.”

“I think we’re getting laughed at,” said Billee Jorgensen. “I do. When we make comments like that.”

“We’ve been looking to find someone who might defend what Steve King said,” continued Letterman. “So far we have not been able to find anybody.”

“This is a deep red district. Trump won here by 27 points,” added Letterman. “In any normal times, the Republican here would have no problem. The last election, Steve King barely held on by about three points. He does have a Republican challenger, but … for Democrats that want to flip this seat, the worst thing that could happen would be for Steve King to resign or lose in the primary, because if it is Steve King heading into this next election, Democrats actually could have a chance at flipping it.”

Watch below: