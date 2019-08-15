‘We’re getting laughed at’: Steve King’s constituents slam him as an embarrassment to Iowa
On MSNBC Thursday, reporter Josh Letterman talked to Iowa voters about the comments by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) that rape and incest are necessary for population growth — and found overwhelming disgust.
“We’ve been talking to folks here in Fort Dodge as they show up for work and do some of their shopping this morning,” said Letterman. “The collective reaction has been a deep sigh. People are tired of this. They’ve heard these kind of comments from Steve King before. They’re not happy about the way that it represents Iowa to the rest of the country. Take a listen.”
“I don’t feel very good about it. I think we could do better,” said local Bob Rustvold. “He should resign or people should fire him.”
“I think we’re getting laughed at,” said Billee Jorgensen. “I do. When we make comments like that.”
“We’ve been looking to find someone who might defend what Steve King said,” continued Letterman. “So far we have not been able to find anybody.”
“This is a deep red district. Trump won here by 27 points,” added Letterman. “In any normal times, the Republican here would have no problem. The last election, Steve King barely held on by about three points. He does have a Republican challenger, but … for Democrats that want to flip this seat, the worst thing that could happen would be for Steve King to resign or lose in the primary, because if it is Steve King heading into this next election, Democrats actually could have a chance at flipping it.”
Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.
Rowdy Georgia deputy loses his job after viral video outs him as a neighbor from hell
A Sheriff's deputy in Barstow, Georgia, has been fired after a video emerged of his fiancee and he screaming at a neighbor, reports Fox 5.
The neighbor, who filmed the incident, approached their door, knocked, and asked, "Would you guys mind keeping it down?" She pointed out that it was after midnight.
They'd been playing loud music and making other noise.
In response, they cursed at her, screaming, "F*ck off" and telling her not to knock on their door.
"‘Let me tell you something,’ Smith, the deputy's fiancee, screamed. "We are the police, b**ch!"
The insect apocalypse is coming: Here are five lessons we must learn
In a recent report, scientists warn of a precipitous drop in the world’s insect population. We need to pay close attention, as over time, this could be just as catastrophic to humans as it is to insects. Special attention must be paid to the principal drivers of this insect decline, because while climate change is adding to the problem, food production is a much larger contributor.