‘He shouldn’t open his mouth’: Swing-state women revolt against Trump — and the economy may not save him

Women who live in swing districts — even some who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 — are getting fed up with the president’s rhetoric to the point where they don’t care about the state of the economy so much as getting him out of office.

The Wall Street Journal this week talked with some women in key battleground states and found that many of them were not swayed by the president’s campaign touting a strong economy because they simply could not stand his divisive rhetoric.

“He shouldn’t be tweeting, and he shouldn’t be opening his mouth,” 66-year-old Michigan resident Patricia Wigman, who voted for Trump in 2016, told the Journal. “There has to be somebody better.”

Virginia resident and 2016 Trump voter Laurie Walker, meanwhile, gave the president credit for presiding over a strong economy — but hastened to add that “everything else is terrible.”

And Michigan resident Danielle Todd told the Journal she feels sickened by the way that Trump has treated migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

“As a mom, what do you do when your children are taken away,” she said. “We need to put humanity back into the conversation.”

