‘He wasn’t that bad then’: Former Trump Org insider recalls when Trump shifted to become ‘a joke’ and ‘a cartoon’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Trump Organization insider Barbara Res recalled a time she worked with President Donald Trump when he “wasn’t that bad.”

MSNBC host Ari Melber began the segment by calling Trump a “snowflake” for getting mad with Denmark for calling his idea of purchasing Greenland “absurd.”

“Let’s just deal with this real quick. We know it’s how he operates: Attack, troll, mock, bully and indignantly complain other people are bullying him,” Melber noted. He then welcomed Res to discuss what is happening in Trump’s brain.

He asked Res if anything could become an important issue to Trump if it wounds him enough. “Is he a snowflake?”

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely,” Res agreed. I mean, he does the worst things and when somebody just does a little thing, ‘How dare they? This is the United States they’re insulting.’ It’s just ridiculous.”

Res then noted it was funny.

“Funny, ha-ha, funny? Or funny — the republic is slowly dying?” Melber asked.

“It’s funny, ha-ha, to be honest with you,” Res said, noting that what seems to be slowly dying is not the republic but the political movement.

After a quick discussion about Anthony Scaramucci and the very public falling out he’s had with the president, Res discussed her own reputation in the world of New York Development. Under her leadership, no contractors were cheated, and people didn’t go unpaid.

As time went along, Trump took a different route than Res’ leadership.

“He wasn’t that bad then,” she recalled. “People started thinking he was a little bit of a joke but later — later on when he started to get involved with the models and the Trumpites and the wine and all that stuff and The Apprentice. That, to me, and many people — he’s like a cartoon at that point.”

Watch the full interview below:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

