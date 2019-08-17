Heather Heyer’s mom says things have gotten worse since Charlottesville — but she has a solution

CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Saturday interviewed Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer. Her daughter was murdered by a white nationalist terrorist during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

“When you watch what’s happening in Portland, thankfully everything right now is peaceful, but does it sort of give you that knee-jerk reaction where your hackles kind of go up, just given everything your family has been through?” Cabrera asked.

“My hackles don’t really go down anymore,” Bro replied. “I am constantly tracking these things around the country as they happen. Yeah, I think after two years ago, mine will never completely go down again.”

“I’m not the same person I was,” she added.

“When it comes to hate and after what happened to your daughter, do you worry things are actually getting worse and not better?” Cabrera asked.

“No, I don’t worry, I know they are,” she answered.

But she also explained how things can get better.

“We’re spending a lot of time yelling, name-calling, talking, talking, talking, but what are we doing to make a difference? That’s the question,” she said.

“And it starts in localities. It starts in local elections. It starts in state elections, county elections. You need to pay attention to those candidates. They have the bigger effect on your daily life and then you can also look forward to how you’re going to vote in 2020,” Bro counseled.

Watch: