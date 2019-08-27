Here are the shameless lies Trump and his allies are telling farmers about his ruinous trade war

A group of farmers angrily booed Trump Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this month when he tried to make a joke about the economic hardships they’re facing thanks to President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
The situation for many farmers has now gotten so bad that the president and some of his allies in conservative media have taken to shamelessly lying to them to make sure they still back the president in 2020.
As the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent documents, the president has been trying to paper over the damage his trade war is doing to farms by tweeting out claims such as, “Farmers are starting to do great again, after 15 years of a downward spiral.”
As Sargent writes, one angry farmer directly alluded to this tweet during a testy exchange with Perdue.
“We’re not starting to do great again,” Brian Thalmann, the president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, told Perdue. “Things are going downhill and downhill quickly.”
In addition to the president’s own lies, Media Matters has found that The Federalist, a Trump-backing publication, has published an article that is outright lying to farmers about the causes of their falling revenues.
In fact, the author of the article claims that the trade war with China has nothing to do with farmers’ current misfortunes, and he instead blames it all on the fact that “China’s pig population is being rocked by a terrible pig disease called African Swine Fever.”
But a CNBC report from last month found that China is still purchasing plenty of soybeans — just not from the United States.
“Soybean demand in China appears to be surprisingly robust despite the widespread culling of pigs due to African swine fever,” the report stated.
Additionally, as Bloomberg reported last week, China’s announcement of new tariffs on American agricultural products directly correlated with an immediate drop in soybean prices.
“November soybean futures in Chicago erased early gains and closed down 1.4%, extending losses after Trump said he’ll announce a response to the latest Chinese tariffs Friday afternoon,” Bloomberg reported. “Cotton and hog futures both slumped, as did shares in crop handler Andersons Inc. and tractor maker Deere & Co.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.